25-year-old victim of A47 crash is named ahead of inquest

The inquest of a man who died in a crash on the A47 is due to begin tomorrow (Tuesday, August 10).

Kyran Binns, 25, was driving a van when he was in a collision with a lorry at Draytonhall Lane at Scarning, near Dereham, just after 6am on August 29.

The A47 was closed following the crash, and only reopened after more than seven hours.

A Facebook memorial group that was set up to remember Mr Binns says: "He was the life of the party and always had a smile on his face he will be greatly missed my many."

The inquest opening will be at Norfolk Coroner's Court.

