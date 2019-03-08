Search

25-year-old victim of A47 crash is named ahead of inquest

PUBLISHED: 16:02 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 09 September 2019

A van driver died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

A van driver died following a crash on the A47 at Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Archant

The inquest of a man who died in a crash on the A47 is due to begin tomorrow (Tuesday, August 10).

Kyran Binns, 25, was driving a van when he was in a collision with a lorry at Draytonhall Lane at Scarning, near Dereham, just after 6am on August 29.

The A47 was closed following the crash, and only reopened after more than seven hours.

A Facebook memorial group that was set up to remember Mr Binns says: "He was the life of the party and always had a smile on his face he will be greatly missed my many."

The inquest opening will be at Norfolk Coroner's Court.

