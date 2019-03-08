Search

'All it takes is someone to be stupid to block the road'

PUBLISHED: 16:37 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:37 11 August 2019

Gertrude Road were a bus became stuck needing police assistance. Picture: Marc Betts

Gertrude Road were a bus became stuck needing police assistance. Picture: Marc Betts

Archant

Families living in a street where a bus became stuck due to badly parked cars say they often see "stand-offs" between cars and buses.



The 6.20pm 50A Konectbus service from the city centre in Norwich to Cringleford was partially-blocked for part of its journey on Saturday, August 10.

When it took to Gertrude Road, New Catton, Norwich, it become stuck for more than hour due to "poor parking".

A statement by Konectbus on Twitter said: "The bus is currently stuck behind poorly parked cars on Gertrude Road. The 18:20 from city centre to Cringleford is currently held while we work hard to get cars moved."

But residents said that it is thankfully a rare occurrence and it is the flow of traffic that more commonly affects buses.



Matthew Chaplin said: "There is often a stand-off between cars and buses with neither wanting to give-way.

"But it is never usually a problem with there being parked cars blocking the road."

Jo Lion, 54, said: "I used the bus quite a lot to get to work when I hurt my ankle.

"We never had the problem before but now they [Konect] are using a longer red bus when it used to be a short yellow one.

"I think the long red one struggles a lot more with the parked cars. But all it takes is someone to be stupid to block the road."

The halted bus was stuck there for an hour before police were called to help.

Another Twitter statement said: "Service 50A (Updated) - We are still stuck, but Norfolk Police are now helping us to try and get the car moved, we're trying our hardest to get to you asap but apologise for the delay in the meantime."

The same route, including the number 50 service, has been affected by parked cars in the past.

Earlier this year it was unable to run in the south of the city because it could not get past parked cars in Peckover Road, near to Eaton Park.

At the time a diversion was put in place and police did not need to attend.





