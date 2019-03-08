City centre bus service suspended
PUBLISHED: 12:39 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 22 March 2019
Archant © 2009
A bus service in Norwich has been suspended due to a vehicle fault.
Konectbus said the 50A service was suspended at around 11.15am on Friday due to a fault with one of its buses.
On Twitter the company said it was striving to put the service back into action and would update passengers “as information becomes available”.
It added: “Many apologies for any inconvenience caused.”
The 50A service travels between Mousehold Heath and Cringleford via Newmarket Road.
Comments have been disabled on this article.