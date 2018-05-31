Double-decker bus and car crash on A47

Motorists may face delays after crash involving a bus and car on the A47.

Norfolk police were called to reports of a crash between a double-decker Konect Bus and a Skoda on the A47 at Honingham at 9.20 this morning.

There was one passenger on the bus, which was heading towards Dereham, at the time of the incident along with the driver.

Police have said the road is not blocked as both vehicles were able to move to a nearby lay-by.

The AA traffic map shows queueing traffic in Honingham.

Nobody is believed to have been injured and the drivers have exchanged details.

