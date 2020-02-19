Search

'An incredible journey' - City coffee brand unveils new location after leaving home of six years

PUBLISHED: 13:15 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:30 19 February 2020

KOFRA coffee new location on Upper St Gile street. Owner Jos� De Leon Guzman Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

An independent coffee company which was brewed in the heart of Norwich has opened its third cafe - just over a month after closing a branch elsewhere.

On February 18, popular Norwich café Kofra opened on Upper St. Giles Street, marking the company's third Norwich branch.

Replacing the recently-closed branch on Unthank Road, the new café is the result of "six weeks of hard work" from owner José Guzman, who founded the company after growing frustrated with the coffee offerings elsewhere in the city.

The new café opened on Tuesday, February 18, in what was former Les Garrigues Deli. A grand opening event was held on Tuesday evening.

Mr Guzman said: "This city is really the place to do this - it's much more personal."

Speaking at the launch, Mr Guzman expressed his gratitude for the support of his loyal customers, saying "we exist because of you".

He added: "Dreams do come true. There is no recipe for atmosphere, the customer makes that. This has been an incredible journey.

"I would also like to thank my hard working baristas who strive to make personal connections with our customers."

The owner also thanked Carol Lake, who designed the interior of the new branch - as well as the company's memorable logo, which has become central to its brand.

Alongside its new branch, Kofra also has café on Onley Street in the Golden Triangle and at the Sainsbury's Centre for Visual Arts, on the University of East Anglia's campus.

The café offers a range of specially crafted coffee, pastries and other delicacies. It has also launched a lunch menu which includes gluten free options.

The speciality brand has also collaborated with other Norwich-based business, including brewery Redwell, with which it made a coffee stout.

The Unthank Road branch closed on Friday, January 31.

Speaking of the move in December, Mr Guzman said: "No business has lasted more than six months there, and we have made it work for six years so we will all be sad to leave but we've got a big year ahead of us."

