'It's emotional' - Independent coffee shop to relocate

José De León Guzmán, founder of coffee brewer Kofra at the company's cafe in the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts at UEA. Picture: Aaron Bhavsar Aaron Bhavsar

The new location of a Norwich independent coffee shop remains shrouded in mystery, but the owner has promised a "big year" ahead and revealed plans to serve brunch.

The Kofra Coffee on Unthank Road will close on New Year's Eve and the new location will be revealed on New Year's Day. Picture: Archant The Kofra Coffee on Unthank Road will close on New Year's Eve and the new location will be revealed on New Year's Day. Picture: Archant

Speciality brewer Kofra Coffee on Unthank Road will close on December 31 and a replacement shop will open in an unnamed city centre spot at the end of January.

Staff have been tight-lipped on the store's new home and will only say it is the other side of the Grapes Hill foot bridge.

Meanwhile customers have been invited to guess the new location on social media, which will be revealed on January 1, with a free bottle of wine and a coffee up for grabs for the winner.

Founder José De León Guzmán said the move was emotional.

He added: "No business has lasted more than six months there, and we have made it work for six years so we will all be sad to leave but we've got a big year ahead of us."

But he did reveal some details about the new space, saying it offers more room and will feature a kitchen to bake sandwiches and cakes in store, with a view to serve brunches in the future.

Mr Guzmán added: "There was not enough room at Unthank Road and we were looking for a more complete store and this place popped up. We will be first and foremost a coffee shop and our main focus will always be great coffee but with the larger shop and the kitchen we will be looking to move into food.

"We're also looking into creating an informal restaurant which will focus on communal space for people to relax at the end of the day, as we already serve natural wines and craft beer. However, there is nothing in concrete yet."

Also opening is the first international Kofra Coffee in Guatemala in Central America.

It will start serving the second week of February and staff at the roastery there have already begun brewing coffee.

Mr Guzmán said: "I am very excited for the year ahead. We have lots of exciting plans and lots more to come. I'm sorry I can't tell you very much right now but all will be revealed shortly."

The Kofra Coffee cafes at the Sainbury Centre for Visual Arts at the University of East Anglia and Onley Road, Norwich will remain open.

