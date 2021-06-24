Video
Tesla-mad Kobi, seven, has dream come true with surprise NDR journey
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
A Tesla-obsessed boy had a dream come true after getting a spin in the electric car for his birthday thanks to the power of social media.
Kobi Land, from Weavers Close in Horsham St Faith, who turned seven on Tuesday, June 22, had a big surprise after his mother, Chelsea Leggett, posted on Facebook looking for a Tesla owner happy to show her son their vehicle.
Her request was answered by Shane Morter, 32, from Eye in Suffolk, who bought his first Tesla in December 2020 and saw the post through a mutual friend.
Mr Morter, a financial director who has a two-year-old son, drove two hours to Kobi's home for the occasion and said: "Kobi is a really fun, bubbly child and was really engaged in the car. I'm a new father and the best thing is the look of awe in a child's face. Kobi was very happy and excited. It was a nice little moment.
"People forget how the coronavirus lockdown has affected children and it was nice have a small impact. If anything, Kobi did a good deed for me as I got to drive the car for four hours."
The self-confessed Tesla geek, who bought his Model 3 for environmental reasons, said he is a big kid at heart.
"I think that is why Kobi and I got on so well," he added.
Mr Morter took the seven-year-old and Miss Leggett for a short drive on the NDR and showed them the gadgets and technology inside the car, which is powered by electricity and mobile phone technology.
He has promised to return to Horsham St Faith this Christmas to show Kobi the festive sleigh display on the car's screen.
Miss Leggett, a hairdresser, said her son's interest in Tesla cars started about a month ago and she was surprised when she got the response from Mr Morter.
She said: "We are very lucky. I thought, what a bloke for doing a four-hour round trip.
"Shane was brilliant. He explained everything thoroughly. Kobi struggles to concentrate but sat in the car in amazement taking it all in. He was drawn in.
"He has made Kobi's dream come true. He won't forget it. The visit has restored my faith in human beings. It is lovely."
The hairdresser added: "Kobi says he is going to buy a Tesla when is older. He already has £6. I had better start doing the Lottery."