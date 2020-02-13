Search

25 pictures of the amazing knitted Sandringham wowing crowds at The Forum

PUBLISHED: 12:47 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 13 February 2020

Margaret�s knitted Sandringham at the Norfolk Makers Festival. Picture: The Forum

The Forum

She's a wizard with wool whose creations have put her in the national spotlight.

Sandra Seaman, from Caister, who hit the headlines for her knitted woollen 1970s Great Yarmouth Seafront last year has returned to the Norfolk Makers Festival to delight everyone with another popular Norfolk landmark - Sandringham House.

The knitted model of the Queen's beloved country estate, which took the 90-year-old Mrs Seaman roughly six months to create, has warmed the hearts of those who have visited it.

"It's fabulous," said Pippa Carter, who was visiting on Thursday. "I'm really impressed by the accuracy apart from anything else and the fact that it's all handmade is just wonderful."

Another vistor, Margaret, commented: "I think it's absolutely fantastic for someone of this lady's age to be able to have done this. The enthusiasm with which she has been doing it has been absolutely amazing."

The knitted Sandringham estate can be viewed at the Norfolk Makers Festival which is running in The Forum, Norwich until Sunday, February 23. The festival is free to enter.

