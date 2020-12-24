Knitting group finishes months-long Christmas tree project

Published: 7:00 AM December 24, 2020

From left, Claire Penstone-Smith, Christine Breedon, Jane Fowle, Marily Prigmore, Carole Griffiths with the alternative Christmas tree at the New Victory Hall in Neatished. - Credit: Supplied by Claire Penstone-Smith

O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree, how lovely are thy stitches.

It's not quite how the well-known carol goes, but fits the creation of the 20 ladies from the Neatishead Knit and Stitch group.

The team spent months knitting and crocheting 450 squares and 20 baubles for their tree, before putting it on display at the village's New Victory Hall.

Claire Penstone-Smith, the group's organiser, said the project had been planned since early 2020.

She said: "As the months passed and the pile of squares grew we had to give some thought to how it was going to be constructed.

You may also want to watch:

"As the restrictions were eased we were able to meet a few times during the summer and had varying discussions about how we could put it together. My husband made a 7ft metal frame and we then worked out how to attach the squares to it.

"By the end of November the magnificent and colourful tree was assembled. After Christmas we will be able to disassemble it for storage and put it all up again next Christmas."