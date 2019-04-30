Search

The Norwich club that will train you to fight like a medieval knight

30 April, 2019 - 13:32
Lee Warden, Captain of Knights Tower. Picture: Archant

Lee Warden, Captain of Knights Tower. Picture: Archant

Archant

Have you considered ditching the gym to get in shape the old fashioned way?

The training sessions are in Norwich every Wednesday and Sunday. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

We all know that it's important to be active, but lifting weights and doing squats isn't everyone's cup of tea.

The good news for those looking for an alternative way to work up a sweat, with the thrill of a few swords thrown in, is that Norwich is home to a medieval combat team.

Knight's Tower is run by Lee Warden, 30, and gives men and women the chance to improve their overall fitness while wielding swords and axes.

Mr Warden, who works for Norwich Castle Museum as a learning assistant, explained how a demonstration he saw when he was younger sparked a keen interest in the sport.

Members can expect to sword fight and full contact medieval combat. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

He said: “Years ago as a kid I went to see a medieval reenactment, expecting to see them actually fight.

“It was obviously choreographed to be safe and I remember being disappointed.

“After getting my job at Norwich Castle I was researching for an Arms and Armour talk and found some videos on YouTube of knights fighting - actually fighting.”

Keen to replicate the art of medieval combat, but finding that the nearest group was in London, Mr Warden decided to start one in Norwich himself and from there Knight's Tower was formed.

Members can expect to sword fight and full contact medieval combat. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Mr Warden said: “We introduce people to the sport using soft kit, which is padded swords and shields and, importantly, head protection.

“These help people to get used to striking and defending themselves without the risk of serious injury.

“I'd recommend everyone to try medieval combat once as it's an incredible sport that is not only a great way of getting fit, it brings history to life and you could compete in medieval tournaments around the world.”

Knight's Tower is open to anyone that wants to try it regardless of age, gender, ability or disability.

Members can expect to sword fight and full contact medieval combat. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Training sessions, which cost £5, currently take place at St Peter Parmentergate church on King Street on Wednesdays, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, and Sundays 11am to 3pm.

The group is currently trying to raise money to buy equipment for members and cover rent of a venue.

You can donate to the fundraising page here.

Knights Tower welcomes members of all ages. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Knights Tower in Norwich is the only Full Contact Medieval Combat in the East of England. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Members of Knights Tower. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Lee Warden, Captain of Knights Tower. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Lee Warden, Captain of Knights Tower. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Training sessions usually last around 2 hours. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Training sessions usually last around 2 hours. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

