Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Knight family raise £6,000 for two children facing their own battle

PUBLISHED: 22:03 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 22:10 26 March 2019

Harper Sharrocks with Zak Knight. Picture: Sharrocks Family

Harper Sharrocks with Zak Knight. Picture: Sharrocks Family

Archant

A wrestling night raised £6,000 for a pair of youngsters who are going through their own battles.

Harry Deeba at the WAW wrestling charty match. Picture: Carly DeebaHarry Deeba at the WAW wrestling charty match. Picture: Carly Deeba

The now world famous Knight family from WAW Wrestling put on a charity match for Taverham toddler Harry Deeba, two, who has a rare form of cancer and Harper Sharrocks, from Norwich, who needs spinal surgery after complications during birth.

Harper’s father, Steve Sharrock, said: “I don’t know how many people were there  but it must have been at least  200.

“All of the Knight family were involved and they were able to put it on in just three weeks.

“It was brilliant and a really great event for a good cause. Harper has became quite attached to Zak so when he was wresting she was a bit concern as she is very protective.”

The Deeba family are hoping to raise £239,000 for treatment in New York and the Sharrocks family are trying to raise £80,000 for the spinal surgery.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Cyclist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

Hotel wants security fencing due to ‘unmanageable’ amount of anti-social behaviour

The Nelson Premier Inn on Prince of Wales Road is seeking permission to cover five openings with fences and gates to improve security. Photo: Google

Seven fire crews called to ‘suspicious’ blaze in Norwich city centre

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a bin store in a building in King Street, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Disqualified driver jailed after caught speeding at 41mph on 30mph road

Harry Goodrum was jailed for 14 weeks after breaching a suspended sentence order and driving whilst disqualified. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

England U20 action for Godfrey brings an end to international break for City

Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey won his second cap for the England U20s Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Canaries fans snap up all 5,000 tickets for trip to Wigan despite early kick-off for televised clash

Over 2,600 away fans made the trip to Rotherham for Norwich City's last game - but over 5,000 will be at Wigan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: Superb Pukki assist as City striker helps Finland earn victory

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki helped Finland to beat Armenia Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Canaries trio named in Championship Team of the Season – but Farke is snubbed as manager

Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki has been nominated for the Championship Player of the Season award Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists