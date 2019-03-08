Knight family raise £6,000 for two children facing their own battle

A wrestling night raised £6,000 for a pair of youngsters who are going through their own battles.

The now world famous Knight family from WAW Wrestling put on a charity match for Taverham toddler Harry Deeba, two, who has a rare form of cancer and Harper Sharrocks, from Norwich, who needs spinal surgery after complications during birth.

Harper’s father, Steve Sharrock, said: “I don’t know how many people were there but it must have been at least 200.

“All of the Knight family were involved and they were able to put it on in just three weeks.

“It was brilliant and a really great event for a good cause. Harper has became quite attached to Zak so when he was wresting she was a bit concern as she is very protective.”

The Deeba family are hoping to raise £239,000 for treatment in New York and the Sharrocks family are trying to raise £80,000 for the spinal surgery.