Knife, drugs and scales seized after police stop car in Thetford
PUBLISHED: 07:18 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:19 01 July 2020
Archant
Two people have been caught with a knife and Class B drugs after the car they were in was stopped by police.
Officers stopped the suspects in Thetford on Tuesday night.
Upon searching their vehicle, police found and seized a knife, scales and Class B drugs, following the stop the two suspects have been reported for possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply.
