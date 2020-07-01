Knife, drugs and scales seized after police stop car in Thetford

Police seized a knife, scales and Class B drugs in Thetford on Tuesday night. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Two people have been caught with a knife and Class B drugs after the car they were in was stopped by police.

Officers stopped the suspects in Thetford on Tuesday night.

Upon searching their vehicle, police found and seized a knife, scales and Class B drugs, following the stop the two suspects have been reported for possession of an offensive weapon and possession with intent to supply.