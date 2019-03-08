Knife attack ex-footballer opens up about 'heinous crime' after shock book launch cancellation

Former Norwich City player Peter Mendham has spoken of his disappointment after his book launch was cancelled.

A former Norwich City player convicted of a knife attack on his ex-fiancée has spoken of his disappointment after his book launch event was cancelled after a shop received complaints.

Peter Mendham with his Milk Cup medal. Photo: Archant Peter Mendham with his Milk Cup medal. Photo: Archant

Ex-midfielder Peter Mendham was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison in February 2007 after plunging a kitchen knife into his partner Charlotte Hyam's back after she ended their engagement.

This was reduced to five years and a charge of attempted murder for the assault on Miss Hyam - who suffered a severed artery and lost a kidney - was later dropped.

Mr Mendham went on to write an autobiography, titled 'In His Own Words: Life on the Inside', set for release on Monday, October 7.

But after reportedly receiving a number of complaints, a launch event at Jarrold department store for the book due to be held on Saturday, October 5, was called off.

Peter Mendham, pictured in September 1986. Photo: Archant Peter Mendham, pictured in September 1986. Photo: Archant

Mr Mendham said he had been made aware of two emails sent to Jarrold by his ghostwriter, and requested the content be sent to Norfolk Police.

He said: "For Jarrold to cancel it because of two emails, the content has got to be quite severe.

"I will look to take legal action against the two people who sent the emails if the content is libellous or defamatory.

"Every living person has freedom of voice and can express their feelings and views about something but they have to do it within the grounds of the law.

"I feel very shocked and surprised and disappointed but I'm not angry about it because it's up to Jarrold - it's their business."

Mr Mendham added: "I know there will be anger around what happened on that dreadful night but my life is about being positive.

"I committed a heinous crime and I deeply regret it."

And he said: "The victim came into prison to see me on dozens of occasions. She said sorry to me and I said sorry to her. We both know why it happened.

"I would never in my wildest dreams have thought that I would do what I did. But I did and I suffered because of it and that should be the end of it."

Mr Mendham said 50pc of any royalties he received would go to the Victim's Support Charity.

A spokeswoman for Jarrold said the event had been called off.

She said: "I can confirm that we have cancelled this event. I'm unable to give any further details at this stage but we are very happy to continue to sell his book."

The event page on the Jarrold website has now been taken down.