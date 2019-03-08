Search

Advanced search

Knife attack ex-footballer opens up about 'heinous crime' after shock book launch cancellation

PUBLISHED: 14:52 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 30 September 2019

Former Norwich City player Peter Mendham has spoken of his disappointment after his book launch was cancelled. Photo: Simon Finlay.

Former Norwich City player Peter Mendham has spoken of his disappointment after his book launch was cancelled. Photo: Simon Finlay.

A former Norwich City player convicted of a knife attack on his ex-fiancée has spoken of his disappointment after his book launch event was cancelled after a shop received complaints.

Peter Mendham with his Milk Cup medal. Photo: ArchantPeter Mendham with his Milk Cup medal. Photo: Archant

Ex-midfielder Peter Mendham was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison in February 2007 after plunging a kitchen knife into his partner Charlotte Hyam's back after she ended their engagement.

This was reduced to five years and a charge of attempted murder for the assault on Miss Hyam - who suffered a severed artery and lost a kidney - was later dropped.

Mr Mendham went on to write an autobiography, titled 'In His Own Words: Life on the Inside', set for release on Monday, October 7.

But after reportedly receiving a number of complaints, a launch event at Jarrold department store for the book due to be held on Saturday, October 5, was called off.

Peter Mendham, pictured in September 1986. Photo: ArchantPeter Mendham, pictured in September 1986. Photo: Archant

Mr Mendham said he had been made aware of two emails sent to Jarrold by his ghostwriter, and requested the content be sent to Norfolk Police.

He said: "For Jarrold to cancel it because of two emails, the content has got to be quite severe.

"I will look to take legal action against the two people who sent the emails if the content is libellous or defamatory.

You may also want to watch:

"Every living person has freedom of voice and can express their feelings and views about something but they have to do it within the grounds of the law.

"I feel very shocked and surprised and disappointed but I'm not angry about it because it's up to Jarrold - it's their business."

Mr Mendham added: "I know there will be anger around what happened on that dreadful night but my life is about being positive.

"I committed a heinous crime and I deeply regret it."

And he said: "The victim came into prison to see me on dozens of occasions. She said sorry to me and I said sorry to her. We both know why it happened.

"I would never in my wildest dreams have thought that I would do what I did. But I did and I suffered because of it and that should be the end of it."

Mr Mendham said 50pc of any royalties he received would go to the Victim's Support Charity.

A spokeswoman for Jarrold said the event had been called off.

She said: "I can confirm that we have cancelled this event. I'm unable to give any further details at this stage but we are very happy to continue to sell his book."

The event page on the Jarrold website has now been taken down.

Most Read

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images

Police arrest two girls, aged 14 and 16, after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Flood alerts around coast following heavy rain

High tides, high winds and wet weather are combining to cause flood warnings around the Norfolk coast. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

Most Read

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images

Police arrest two girls, aged 14 and 16, after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Flood alerts around coast following heavy rain

High tides, high winds and wet weather are combining to cause flood warnings around the Norfolk coast. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New fish and chips shop opens in Norwich

The Fish and Chip shop has opened on Magdalen Street From left to right: Rafik Hussein, Juber Ali (owner) and Babrul Matin. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Police arrest two girls, aged 14 and 16, after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

‘It was the worst holiday ever,’ say holiday couple flown home after Thomas Cook collapse

Andrew Charman and Michele Willis say being stuck in Tunisia was 'scary' after Thomas Cook collapse. Pic: Michele Willis

All-you-can-eat meat feasts help turn pub’s profits around

Julie Oatham, landlady of the Butchers Arms at East Ruston. The pub was forced to shut for a couple of months last year, but has since sought to put itself at the centre of the community. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Knife attack ex-footballer opens up about ‘heinous crime’ after shock book launch cancellation

Former Norwich City player Peter Mendham has spoken of his disappointment after his book launch was cancelled. Photo: Simon Finlay.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists