Norfolk bakery dealing with ‘added pressure’ following rise in local demand

Knicat Bakery Ltd in Downham Market. Sally Gooding (left), Kelly Dent, Suzan Gooding-Lewis (centre), Carol McCumun, Janine McPherson. Picture: Sarah Hussain Archant

Staff at a Norfolk bakery have said they are working tirelessly to deal with local demand after seeing an increase in customers come through their doors.

The bakery shop in Downham Market has seen an increase in local demand, particularly selling out of bread each day. Picture: Sarah Hussain The bakery shop in Downham Market has seen an increase in local demand, particularly selling out of bread each day. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Knicat Bakery Ltd on Railway Road in Downham Market has been selling out of bread daily and has seen an influx in orders following demand for essentials in light of the coronavirus.

Susan Gooding-Lewis, manager, said this was due to panic buying, adding the shop has been very busy since the outbreak.

Mrs Gooding-Lewis said: “Orders daily and weekly have increased considerably.

“At present this has put added pressure on us to deliver our goods to our valued customers.

“Our team works different shifts to enable us to get through this.”

The business owner of 20 years said it has also been selling the bakery’s flour, eggs and potatoes to help those in need.

The mother-of-two said: “People are mainly buying bread and rolls and a cake as a odd treat in these trying times.

“We are still doing our wholesales deliveries and have a increase in home deliveries as well.

“Stock wise for our produce we are fine at present to continue to produce a wide variety of bread and cakes.”

The bakery boss has expressed her thanks to the public for their support and understanding in “this very serious and strange time”, adding that they have taken extra hygiene measures to ensure safety of their customers and staff.

She said: “This dreadful virus has turned all our worlds upside down and we are scared like everyone else and hope soon there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“I cannot thank all my staff enough for going above and beyond during these times as it’s been relentless and they have been amazing.

“We are sanitising door handles, fridge handles and our counters every half enough and are currently allowing two people into the shop at a time and asking for a two metre queue.”

The shop is open from 7am to 4pm but will close earlier if they sell out of bread.

Contact them on 01366 383708 and call them between 9am 1pm to arrange home delivery.

