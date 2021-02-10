News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Inquest opens into man's caravan fire death

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 12:03 PM February 10, 2021   
Norwich Coroners Court. Picture: Anton Kelly

Norwich Coroners Court. Picture: Anton Kelly - Credit: Archant

An inquest has been opened into the death of a man following a fire at a caravan.

Brian Skinner, 69, of Hall Lane, Knapton, near North Walsham, died on November 21, 2020.

An inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich heard Mr Skinner, who was born in South Africa, died in the caravan at Hall Lane.

The cause of death was given as shock and inhalation of smoke and toxic fumes due to fire.

The inquest was adjourned until May 14.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The scene from a car window in Southrepps, near Cromer, on the morning of February 8.

Snow drifts block A140 and A149 as Storm Darcy batters Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Traffic on the A11 at Attleborough in the snow.

Video

Roads 'very poor' as region wakes to snow and sub-zero temperatures

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Crash at Bradwell

Updated

Police warn of 'awful driving conditions' amid Norfolk snow and wind

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Snow settles on a red postbox in Norwich city centre.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service | Updated

Norfolk battles floods and power cuts as snow falls

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon