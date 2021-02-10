Inquest opens into man's caravan fire death

Published: 12:03 PM February 10, 2021

An inquest has been opened into the death of a man following a fire at a caravan.

Brian Skinner, 69, of Hall Lane, Knapton, near North Walsham, died on November 21, 2020.

An inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich heard Mr Skinner, who was born in South Africa, died in the caravan at Hall Lane.

The cause of death was given as shock and inhalation of smoke and toxic fumes due to fire.

The inquest was adjourned until May 14.