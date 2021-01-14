End of an era as former radio station offices offered for rent

Published: 2:47 PM January 14, 2021

Staff at KLFM celebrate winning a Sony Award for Best Radio Station outside their offices in Blackfriars Street, in 2012 - Credit: Matthew Usher

The offices of a former local radio station are being offered for rent after it was closed down in an industry shake-up.

KLFM 96.7 broadcast from a former bank building on Blackfriars Street, in King's Lynn, for almost 30 years.

It was one of dozens of local radio stations which were bought by Bauer Media, in 2019.

Myleene Klass, then a member of Hear Say, visits the KLFM studios in 2001 - Credit: John Hocknell

Last year, Bauer announced it would be merged into its Greatest Hits Radio brand and KLFM broadcast under its own name for the final time on August 31.

Now agents Belton Duffey are offering its former studios and offices for rent for £15,000 a year.

The describe it as a "deceptively spacious commercial premises with shop area, multiple offices, stores and car parking for up to five cars. The property has been substantially extended to the rear and briefly comprises; ground floor - shop/reception area, 4 offices, inner hall, rear hall, various stores and a cloakroom."