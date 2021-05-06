News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three adorable abandoned day-old kittens adopted by stray

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:43 PM May 6, 2021   
RSPCA animal rescuer Paige Burnham with the three kittens rescued in Burnham Market.

RSPCA animal rescuer Paige Burnham with the three kittens rescued in Burnham Market. - Credit: Supplied by the RSPCA

It's a story that could melt your heart - three rescued kittens have been adopted by a formerly stray mother cat.

The RSPCA was called to rescue three tiny days old kittens near a school in Burnham Market on May 3.

A member of the public had monitored the kittens but after the mother cat showed no signs of returning, they were taken in and warmed up.

The three kittens rescued in Burnham Market (the brown ones)

The three kittens rescued in Burnham Market (the brown ones) with their surrogate mother cat and her kittens, who were also rescued. - Credit: Supplied by the RSPCA

Paige Burnham, animal rescuer, went to pick them up. Ms Burnham said: "It was awful weather, pouring rain on bank holiday Monday and they were getting hungry and wet with no sign of their mother returning. 

“Fortunately we were called and I was able to take them home with me for the night where I bottle fed them every two hours. 

The three kittens rescued in Burnham Market with their surrogate mother cat, who was also rescued.

The three kittens rescued in Burnham Market (the brown ones) with their surrogate mother cat and her kittens, who were also rescued. - Credit: Supplied by the RSPCA

“It can be very touch and go when they are this small and have been without food for a long time - they were tiny with their umbilical cords still showing. 

“They made it through the night and were little fighters, feeding really well, they need stimulating to go to the toilet at this age, as mum would usually lick them to clear their waste up. I replicated this with warm water and cotton wool - lovely at 3am.”

The following morning Ms Burnham was called to rescue a mother cat in Great Yarmouth who was believed to be unowned and living as a stray. As this cat had three day-old kittens of her own, Ms Burnham thought she could be a surrogate for the rescued little ones. 

RSPCA animal rescuer Paige Burnham with the three kittens rescued in Burnham Market.

RSPCA animal rescuer Paige Burnham with the three kittens rescued in Burnham Market. - Credit: Supplied by the RSPCA

Ms Burnham said: “She was so sweet, and such an amazing mother, after introducing the new kittens in correctly, she accepted them. They are doing really well, suckling well, and she treats them as her own. 

“They will do so much better having a mother cat caring for them, washing them, teaching them as they get older and have an additional four siblings.

“I’m so glad there’s been a happy ending for all these cats and hopefully they can all find loving homes when they are ready.”

The RSPCA is asking the public not to contact the rehoming centre about these kittens as they will not be ready for rehoming for a couple of months. 

See here to find out what animals the RSPCA is currently taking care of. 

