Kittens found dumped in abandoned caravan

PUBLISHED: 17:24 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 04 July 2019

Kittens dumped in derelict caravan by Great River Ouse

Archant

Archant

Three five-week-old kittens have been found dumped in a derelict caravan.



Staff from the Cats Protection's Downham Market Adoption Centre discovered the kittens on Monday, July 1 in a rundown abandoned caravan by the River Great Ouse.

Found covered in fleas, the trio are being cared for by the animal charity until they are old enough to be adopted.

Lindsay Tempest, adoption centre manager, said: "At five weeks old, the kittens are far too young to be separated from their mum. Our team of cat care assistants are having to encourage them to go to the toilet and eat solid food.

"We believe the kittens were dumped, apart from being covered in fleas, their long coats are in great condition and they are super friendly."





The kittens, named Jack Rose, Jagertee and Jazmin Sour after cocktails, will not be available for adoption for at least four weeks after receiving proper care from the centre, in Stowbridge.

One of the charity's neutered resident mousers, Selby, who helps with rodent control, was found curled up with the kittens.

"Selby must have spotted the kittens in need and snuggled up to them for protection," added Lindsay. "I urge anyone who is no longer able to care for their cat or kittens to get in touch with us. We understand that life can change drastically and rapidly, so there's no judgement when cats and kittens are handed over to us - we just want them to be safe and well.



"It also helps if we can be given as much information as possible about a cat or kitten's history, personality and likes or dislikes which we can pass on to future adopters.

"Without such information, the vital role played by our cat care assistants (CCAs) can truly be seen.

"Supported this year by players of People's Postcode Lottery, CCAs here at the centre are now finding out everything an owner would be able to tell us in a few minutes, it's a gradual but important process which ensures they have the most nurturing time here at the centre before being matched with the ideal home."




