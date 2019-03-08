Abandoned kittens found 'riddled with parasites' in taped up cardboard box

Six kittens have been left fighting for their lives after they were dumped in a taped up cardboard box.

The kittens which were found in an "emaciated" state and "riddled with parasites" were handed into Feline Care Cat Rescue, in East Harling on Saturday, June 22, after being found abandoned on Thetford Common.

The charity said the kittens, which are believed to be from two different litters and around four to five weeks old were admitted "carrying the heaviest tick burden" it had ever seen.

Molly Farrar, ward manager at Feline Care Cat Rescue, who has been helping to care for animals since they were brought to the charity said her initial reaction when she saw the kittens was "sheer panic" as to whether they could be saved.

She said: "They've had their blood sucked dry by ticks, to be so little and so badly infested it's just heartbreaking.

"I've never seen such an extreme infestation before, there were well over 100 ticks on them."

Ms Farrar said when the cats were first brought to charity, herself and others spent around two hours removing the largest ticks but had to give up because some were too small to be removed manually.

Since then, five of the six kittens are reportedly making a good recovery and have "turned a corner" but Ms Farrar said the sixth kitten was "really struggling".

On Monday the charity, which depends on donations, launched a fundraising appeal to help cover the cost of the cats' treatment. In less than 48 hours the appeal has received £672.

Ms Farrar said: "It's really heart-warming to know that people really care."

She said the charity hoped to be able to find homes for some of the cats within two weeks and added: "We'd like to say a massive thank you and we are looking forward to the day where we can find a home for them.

"We would love to know who dumped the cats and what happened to the mothers. We'd love to know if anyone knows anything about them, any information would be treated with the greatest confidence, we're here to help the cats, not to judge."