'Starving' kittens found dumped in cardboard box in alleyway

Five kittens were found "starving and exhausted" after being "dumped like rubbish" in a cardboard box in a seaside town.

The "scared feline family" were discovered by Great Yarmouth Borough Council staff in an alleyway.

A young cat mum - named Cindy - and her five kittens aged about six-to-seven weeks had escaped from the cardboard box but were all located nearby and taken into the care of East Coast Pet Rescue, based in the town, last week.

A spokeswoman said: "The cats arrived in our care confused, starving and exhausted.

"They spent their first evening just eating and sleeping.

"The family were not in bad condition but are being treated for fleas and internal parasites.

"We understand that people's circumstances can change and this may mean that sometimes they are no longer able to keep their pets but we just don't know why anyone would do this.

"It could have ended so differently but fortunately they were found before any harm came to them."

East Coast Pet Rescue has another 17 kittens in its care as well as numerous adult cats, rabbits, and other small animals.

But the rescue centre is currently at full capacity, with a waiting list of over 30 cats.

A spokeswoman said: "The majority of kittens that come into our care are ones that have been born outside to stray cats.

"These cats were usually once someone's pet and so we are begging cat owners to neuter and microchip their cats so they are not contributing to the feline overpopulation problem.

"Kittens should be microchipped at nine weeks old and neutered at four-to-five months.

"There is help out there for owners on a low income, please feel free to contact us if you would like any information or advice."

For those who would like to adopt an animal or wish to donate towards the care of Cindy and her kittens can do so through East Coast Pet Rescue's website.

The spokeswoman added: "We do not receive any funding and completely rely on the support of the public to raise the funds needed to continue.

"We are also very grateful for any donations of kitten food in jelly."