Kitten 'dumped like rubbish' in plastic bag left in street

A six-week-old kitten was found tied up in a plastic bag and "dumped like rubbish" in Norfolk - Credit: RSPCA

A six-week-old kitten was found tied up in a plastic bag by a dog walker in Norfolk.

The young cat was found inside the bag at about 5am on Sunday, June 5, in Broad Grove south of Grimston.

The female tabby has now been taken into the care of RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre in Cambridgeshire where it is receiving some "much-needed" care and attention.

The kitten was taken to RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre in Cambridgeshire - Credit: Google

Animal rescue officer Naomi Sadoff, who rescued the kitten, said: “This poor kitten had been tied up in a plastic bag and dumped like rubbish on the street.

"She was lucky someone found her when she did or she could have suffocated, starved or been thrown in the bin. Thankfully, a dog walker spotted her and contacted us.

“She was discovered inside a plain white plastic bag with bits of Saturday's newspaper. She is uninjured and generally in good health considering the circumstances.

"We know that some people may be struggling to afford to care for their pets at the moment but there is never an excuse to abandon an animal like this and tying this poor kitten up in a plastic bag was callous and cruel."

The RSPCA is now appealing for anyone who may have seen anything in Broad Grove on Sunday to contact the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

The charity often sees a peak in cats coming into its care between May and September as this is when most kittens are born.

In 2021, the RSPCA took 20,188 cats into its care and received 53,388 complaints of cats in need.

But as the nation also faces a cost-of-living crisis, more cats are being abandoned or relinquished than ever before this kitten season.

There is also currently a shortage of vets and an increase in the number of pets which has put extra strain on veterinary practices, according to the RSPCA.

Many practices have long waiting lists for procedures or are not accepting new clients, creating further challenges for pet owners.



