It’s a kitten explosion! Cat rescue charity warns owners after boom in newborns

Venture Farm Mattishall currently has 40 kittens. With more on the way, they're hoping to get them re-homed or recieve some donations for cat food. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

It may sound like a cat lovers’ dream.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Venture farm Mattishall currently has 40 kittens. With more on the way, they're hoping to get them re-homed or recieve some donations for cat food. Squeak the kitten. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Venture farm Mattishall currently has 40 kittens. With more on the way, they're hoping to get them re-homed or recieve some donations for cat food. Squeak the kitten. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

But while Venture Farm Cat Rescue in Mattishall has been flooded with new kittens, it is warning owners to be more responsible during lockdown.

The centre is currently home to 35 kittens between three and eight weeks old and a pregnant cat called Daisy, with more furry mothers on the way in a recent ‘kitten boom’.

And while the dedicated volunteers always love spending time with the cats, trustee Hazel Hatton has warned it’s part of a wider issue related to neutering in lockdown.

She said: “During lockdown the trap, neuter and release programme was halted and people have been using the excuse of the vets being closed or limited due to the pandemic.

Venture Farm Mattishall currently has 40 kittens. With more on the way, they're hoping to get them re-homed or recieve some donations for cat food. Harry the cat. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Venture Farm Mattishall currently has 40 kittens. With more on the way, they're hoping to get them re-homed or recieve some donations for cat food. Harry the cat. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“I definitely think this is a product of lockdown and now places like us are seeing the results of it.

“We can’t say enough how important it is for people to get they cat neutered or spayed to stop this kind of thing from happening to young and vulnerable cats.”

At the start of March, the charity moved into its new cattery with heated chalets and new outdoor play areas.

Venture Farm Cat Rescue was one of the only rescue centres in the county still operating during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

While Norfolk was in lockdown, two teams of volunteers were looking after and helping re-home more than 280 cats while also responding to calls from the public.

Venture Farm Mattishall currently has 40 kittens. With more on the way, they're hoping to get them re-homed or recieve some donations for cat food. Anna Thirkettle, Venture volunteer. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Venture Farm Mattishall currently has 40 kittens. With more on the way, they're hoping to get them re-homed or recieve some donations for cat food. Anna Thirkettle, Venture volunteer. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“It has been manic,” she added. “Out of the 280 cats we re-homed we must have helped around 150 kittens.

“All of them cats were vaccinated and neutered by Chapelfield Vets in Wymondham who have been brilliant.

“Now with the extra mouths to feed, we’re asking for help with kitten food or money towards it.”

Venture Farm have set up an Amazon Wish List which is kept up to date with items they are in need of, donations can also be dropped off in the black bin outside the front entrance.

Venture Farm Mattishall currently has 40 kittens. With more on the way, they're hoping to get them re-homed or recieve some donations for cat food. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Venture Farm Mattishall currently has 40 kittens. With more on the way, they're hoping to get them re-homed or recieve some donations for cat food. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

For more information about adopting a cat, email venturefarm@virginmedia.com or call 01362 850352.

Venture Farm Mattishall currently has 40 kittens. With more on the way, they're hoping to get them re-homed or recieve some donations for cat food. Reporter Abby Nicholson. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Venture Farm Mattishall currently has 40 kittens. With more on the way, they're hoping to get them re-homed or recieve some donations for cat food. Reporter Abby Nicholson. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Venture Farm Mattishall currently has 40 kittens. With more on the way, they're hoping to get them re-homed or recieve some donations for cat food. Mum Nessie with kittens. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Venture Farm Mattishall currently has 40 kittens. With more on the way, they're hoping to get them re-homed or recieve some donations for cat food. Mum Nessie with kittens. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Venture Farm Mattishall currently has 40 kittens. With more on the way, they're hoping to get them re-homed or recieve some donations for cat food. Pregnant mum to be Daisy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Venture Farm Mattishall currently has 40 kittens. With more on the way, they're hoping to get them re-homed or recieve some donations for cat food. Pregnant mum to be Daisy. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Venture Farm Mattishall currently has 40 kittens. With more on the way, they're hoping to get them re-homed or recieve some donations for cat food. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Venture Farm Mattishall currently has 40 kittens. With more on the way, they're hoping to get them re-homed or recieve some donations for cat food. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Venture Farm Mattishall currently has 40 kittens. With more on the way, they're hoping to get them re-homed or recieve some donations for cat food. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Venture Farm Mattishall currently has 40 kittens. With more on the way, they're hoping to get them re-homed or recieve some donations for cat food. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

You may also want to watch:

Venture Farm Mattishall currently has 40 kittens. With more on the way, they're hoping to get them re-homed or recieve some donations for cat food. Anna Thirkettle, Venture volunteer. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Venture Farm Mattishall currently has 40 kittens. With more on the way, they're hoping to get them re-homed or recieve some donations for cat food. Anna Thirkettle, Venture volunteer. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Venture Farm Mattishall currently has 40 kittens. With more on the way, they're hoping to get them re-homed or recieve some donations for cat food. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Venture Farm Mattishall currently has 40 kittens. With more on the way, they're hoping to get them re-homed or recieve some donations for cat food. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN