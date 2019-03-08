Search

Lifeboat and coastguard called to aid of solo kite surfer

PUBLISHED: 09:15 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 10 April 2019

Lowestoft Lifeboat and HM Coastguard rescue officers from Lowestoft were called to a kite surfer thought to be trouble. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

A kite surfer, who was spotted struggling on a sandbank off Lowestoft, sparked safety concerns as a lifeboat and coastguard resuce officers were called out.

Concerned onlookers on the South Beach at Lowestoft raised fears for the safety of the solo kite surfer.

They saw the kite surfer appearing to be in trouble having reached the sandbank, as they called the UK Coastguard who alerted Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat and the town’s Coastguard rescue officers to investigate.

Lowestoft lifeboat deputy second coxswain Michael Robbins with the abandoned kite sail. Picture: Mick HowesLowestoft lifeboat deputy second coxswain Michael Robbins with the abandoned kite sail. Picture: Mick Howes

Lifeboat deputy second coxswain Michael Robbins said: “We launched our relief lifeboat, John Metters, shortly after 6pm (on Tuesday, April 10) and soon reached the sandbank opposite to Rectory Road in Lowestoft.

“It was quite choppy with waves breaking over the shallow sand bar and our volunteer crew quickly spotted an abandoned kite that we recovered with a boathook.

“Meanwhile we learnt from the UK Coastguard that the surfer had managed to free himself from his kite and abandoned it before swimming ashore.”

Later after the crew returned to the lifeboat station the surfer came to collect his kite and said that he struggled with the kite for a couple of minutes before deciding that as it was getting late he would get himself ashore.

Mr Robbins said: “He was well prepared with all the right kit on so he wasn’t cold.

“He was worried about not being spotted in the gloom. On reaching the beach a couple of people ran up to him to check that he was alright.”

