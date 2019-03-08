Kite surfer in distress rescued by coastguard

Hunstanton RNLI were called to a kite-surfer in distress. Picture: Matthew Usher. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2016

A kite surfer has been rescued by the coastguard after they were unable to get their kite flying when it dropped into the water.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The Hunstanton RNLI was scrambled at about 10.05am on Sunday, September 15 to bring the surfer back to land.

Once rescued, they were accessed and did not need any further medical attention.