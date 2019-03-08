Kite surfer in distress rescued by coastguard
PUBLISHED: 11:56 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:56 15 September 2019
A kite surfer has been rescued by the coastguard after they were unable to get their kite flying when it dropped into the water.
The Hunstanton RNLI was scrambled at about 10.05am on Sunday, September 15 to bring the surfer back to land.
Once rescued, they were accessed and did not need any further medical attention.
