‘I really quite like this county’ - Ed Sheeran’s advice leads Game of Thrones star to new Suffolk home

Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Kit Harington, better known as Jon Snow has praised fellow star Ed Sheeran for giving him the idea to move to Suffolk.

Ed Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA) Ed Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA)

The Game of Thrones star admitted in an interview on BBC Radio Suffolk, that Ed Sheeran persuaded him to live in the county while he was on a quest to find a new home.

Harington, who grew up in Worcestershire, now lives in central Suffolk in a property worth a reported £1.75 million.

He said: “I’ve had a place in Suffolk for about a year and a half now. I love the county.

“I’m friends with Ed [Sheeran] and it was Ed who said to me why don’t you go and have a look in my county. I did and I ended up there.

“I was looking all over for a place. I looked in many different areas of the country. I was actually looking in Norfolk and then I kept driving through Suffolk and thinking, I really quite like this county.

“So I found my own little spot in the county of Suffolk and I’m now a Suffolk boy. I love it. It is really special to me.”

Harington appeared on the radio show to talk about his stage appearance in “True West”, a fast paced dark comedy at the Vaudeville Theatre in London.

He also spoke about the final series of Game of Thrones which is going to air in April.