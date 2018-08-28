Search

‘I really quite like this county’ - Ed Sheeran’s advice leads Game of Thrones star to new Suffolk home

PUBLISHED: 18:00 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:15 16 January 2019

Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington. Picture: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Kit Harington, better known as Jon Snow has praised fellow star Ed Sheeran for giving him the idea to move to Suffolk.

The Game of Thrones star admitted in an interview on BBC Radio Suffolk, that Ed Sheeran persuaded him to live in the county while he was on a quest to find a new home.

Harington, who grew up in Worcestershire, now lives in central Suffolk in a property worth a reported £1.75 million.

He said: “I’ve had a place in Suffolk for about a year and a half now. I love the county.

“I’m friends with Ed [Sheeran] and it was Ed who said to me why don’t you go and have a look in my county. I did and I ended up there.

“I was looking all over for a place. I looked in many different areas of the country. I was actually looking in Norfolk and then I kept driving through Suffolk and thinking, I really quite like this county.

“So I found my own little spot in the county of Suffolk and I’m now a Suffolk boy. I love it. It is really special to me.”

Harington appeared on the radio show to talk about his stage appearance in “True West”, a fast paced dark comedy at the Vaudeville Theatre in London.

He also spoke about the final series of Game of Thrones which is going to air in April.

