Former youth coach Kit Carson - who died in crash ahead of sex abuse trial - tried to sign David Beckham for Norwich City

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael "Kit" Carson who has been killed in a car crash ahead of sexual abuse trial. Picture PA/Joe Giddens. PA Archive/PA Images

Michael Sean ‘Kit’ Carson - who was killed in a car crash the day before he went on trial for sex offences - worked at Norwich City for a decade, operating as a youth scout and coach to find emerging talent.

He then became the academy director at Peterborough United from 1993 until 2001 and a number of players he coached there went on to have careers in the Premier League.

Carson died on Monday morning after his red Mazda struck a tree just outside Cambridge.

He had been due to stand trial charged with historical child sex offences.

During his time as youth coach with Norwich City, Carson hosted David Beckham for a week in 1987.

He had taken on 12 boys from Ridgeway Rovers in Essex, including Beckham.

“The 12 boys came and they stayed at a youth hostel in Norwich. We trained every day at Trowse, and I enlisted the help of two young players, Robert Ullathorne and Jason Minnett,” Carson told the EDP in 2002.

“In general, these Essex lads were a nightmare, complete scallywags, but one boy stood out unbelievably as an absolute gem, both on and off the ball, and that was David Beckham.

“He was not only a fantastic kid in training, but his behaviour was excellent.

“On the last day, I had to assess the boys and I deliberately left David Beckham until last. In each report, I politely told them that they did not have what it took, and then I got to David.

“I told him straight that I had seldom met such a brilliant young footballer, and that in my opinion he would become a really great player. I said, ‘I would like you to join Norwich City immediately’.

“He went red and he said, ‘I’m really sorry, but I have already signed at Manchester United’.

“I said, ‘If you ever get a rejection from Manchester United, there is always a place at Norwich City for you’.”

As coach of the Norwich City youth squad, Carson trained players who went on to shine in the first team, including Craig Bellamy.

In 1984 Carson took the Norwich City Under 12 squad to play in a eight team tournament in Norhalne, a small village in the very north of Denmark. Since then Norwich City have regularly sent its young teams to the Norhalne Cup and Mr Carson went on to become the tournament’s UK and Irish representative.

Carson left Peterborough to become head of talent development at Cambridge United in 2001 and remained there until 2005.

The majority of Carson’s indecent assault offences are said to have taken place between 1992 and 2000.

The first two indecent assaults are said to have taken place between September 1978 and September 1980.

According to the particulars of the offences, the first indecent assault happened at a hotel in the north of England. A further eight took place in or around Peterborough.

The incitement offence happened between February 2008 and February 2009 in Cambridge.

Carson had denied the allegations.

Bail conditions had included Carson being barred from coaching children in the UK or travelling abroad to coach young people, and from involvement in scouting under-18s.