Inquest into death of former Norwich City youth coach delayed

Kit Carson during his time as a youth coach at Norwich City, pictured in 1992. Photo: Archant Library Archant

A probe into how a football coach died the morning his abuse trial was meant to begin has been delayed.

Former youth football coach and scout Michael "Kit" Carson of St Bartholomew's Court, Riverside, Cambridge, died the morning his trial was meant to begin. Photo: PA Former youth football coach and scout Michael "Kit" Carson of St Bartholomew's Court, Riverside, Cambridge, died the morning his trial was meant to begin. Photo: PA

The inquest, into the death of former Norwich City and Peterborough youth coach Michael 'Kit' Carson, was due to be held next week, but that has now been put back until August.

Cambridgeshire County Council gave no reason for the delay.

The 75-year old, from Cambridge, died when his red Mazda 3 hit a tree on the A1303 near Bottisham in Cambridgeshire on January 7 this year.

The scene on the A1303 near Bottisham in Cambridgeshire where a red Mazda 3 driven by youth football and scout Michael 'Kit' Carson hit a tree. Photo: PA The scene on the A1303 near Bottisham in Cambridgeshire where a red Mazda 3 driven by youth football and scout Michael 'Kit' Carson hit a tree. Photo: PA

He was meant to be standing trial for 13 charges of historic abuse against boys under the age of 16.

At an earlier hearing he pleaded not guilty to all the allegations, which dated from 1978 to 2009, and were mainly from his time as a coach in Cambridgeshire.

But an investigation by this newspaper found allegations were also made about him from his time at Norwich City in the 1980s.