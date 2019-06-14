Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Inquest into death of former Norwich City youth coach delayed

14 June, 2019 - 08:56
Kit Carson during his time as a youth coach at Norwich City, pictured in 1992. Photo: Archant Library

Kit Carson during his time as a youth coach at Norwich City, pictured in 1992. Photo: Archant Library

Archant

A probe into how a football coach died the morning his abuse trial was meant to begin has been delayed.

Former youth football coach and scout Michael Former youth football coach and scout Michael "Kit" Carson of St Bartholomew's Court, Riverside, Cambridge, died the morning his trial was meant to begin. Photo: PA

The inquest, into the death of former Norwich City and Peterborough youth coach Michael 'Kit' Carson, was due to be held next week, but that has now been put back until August.

Cambridgeshire County Council gave no reason for the delay.

You may also want to watch:

The 75-year old, from Cambridge, died when his red Mazda 3 hit a tree on the A1303 near Bottisham in Cambridgeshire on January 7 this year.

The scene on the A1303 near Bottisham in Cambridgeshire where a red Mazda 3 driven by youth football and scout Michael 'Kit' Carson hit a tree. Photo: PAThe scene on the A1303 near Bottisham in Cambridgeshire where a red Mazda 3 driven by youth football and scout Michael 'Kit' Carson hit a tree. Photo: PA

He was meant to be standing trial for 13 charges of historic abuse against boys under the age of 16.

At an earlier hearing he pleaded not guilty to all the allegations, which dated from 1978 to 2009, and were mainly from his time as a coach in Cambridgeshire.

But an investigation by this newspaper found allegations were also made about him from his time at Norwich City in the 1980s.

Most Read

Tenant slapped with whopping bill from landlord for office she left years ago

Yvonne Astley. Pic: Archant.

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

Police continue to probe double stabbing near Norwich railway station

Emergency services called to crash near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali

Passenger tells of moment 75mph train hits fallen tree in Norfolk

Trains between Norwich and Cambridge may be cancelled, delayed or revised due to a train hitting a fallen tree. Picture: Chris Spalton

Holidaymaker hurt in Norfolk boat crash

HM Coastguard Gorleston were called to assist the ambulance service with the evacuation of a casualty after it had struck Vauxhall Bridge. Picture: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police continue to probe double stabbing near Norwich railway station

Emergency services called to crash near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali

Running column: A sub 20-minute 5K finally belongs to Mark Armstrong

Runners complete race two of the Wroxham 5K Series on Wednesday night. Picture: Tony Thrussell

Weird Norfolk Podcast episode 37: The legendery Norfolk Puma

Amazona Zoo gets ready for the Winter months. A Puma peers from it's pen. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich knifepoint robbery investigation closed by police

Sloughbottom Park in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

American country singer Canaan Cox chats ahead of his show at the Banham Barrel

American country-pop singer Canaan Cox. Picture: Supplied by Brian McAllister
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists