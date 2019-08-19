'This is not Marbella' - Noisy hotel party 'spoils' musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson Helen Jackson

A community talent show was "spoilt" by a noisy event at a neighbouring hotel.

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Crowds gathered on Sunday afternoon for the Gorleston Makes Music event at the town's bandstand, a Rotary-sponsored event which saw local acts give it their all on stage.

But spectators said the show was marred by loud music at a function hosted at the nearby Cliff Hotel, the club-style Kissed on the Roof Festival.

The hotel has apologised, saying it was unaware the community event was happening and that it would do all it could to make up for the oversight.

Helen Jackson was attending Gorleston Makes Music with friends and was up in arms at the disturbance.

Cliff Hotel, Gorleston. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Cliff Hotel, Gorleston. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"It is impinging on what is a lovely Sunday afternoon and the community are trying to enjoy themselves," she said.

"I am down here regularly, the hotel normally has live music on a Sunday afternoon, but this is like London disco volume. There are a lot of people who are very upset."

Ann Ralph is a member of the Great Yarmouth Wave Choir, who were due to be the last act to perform at Gorleston Makes Music.

"I think it is absolutely disgusting. We are a local event and this is for a local cause," she said.

Great Yarmouth borough councillor Kerry Robinson-Payne was among several members of the public who went to the hotel to request the music be turned down.

"I come most years and this year has been absolutely atrocious," she said.

"It has really spoilt the event. I am so disappointed with [the hotel]."

Peter Fairhead said the loud music from the hotel function showed "total disrespect for the competition".

"Gorleston seafront is a beautiful place in the sunshine, but it is not Marbella and doesn't wish to become it. Over 300 angry people had to put up with this racket while trying to listen to exciting amateur music," he said.

Sue Tovey, who stopped to listen at the bandstand while walking along the seafront, said some people were unable to hear the acts due to the "extremely loud music" coming from the hotel.

Mandy Barfield likened the music from the hotel function to a rave and said she had spotted also guests making rude gestures and using "foul language" towards the crowd on the green.

Glenn Walker, operations director at the Cliff Hotel, said: "We at the Cliff Hotel were unaware of the music event happening down on the green, this being an oversight from ourselves that has caused upset to the local residents and those who attended.

"We would like to sincerely apologise for any upset we have caused. We will be reaching out to the organisers of the event to apologise personally.

"By no means did we mean for the event being held here at the hotel to cause issues for our neighbours and we will be doing all we can to make it up to our local community."

Kissed on the Roof came to blows with residents in Norwich in May over an event at the Rooftop Gardens.