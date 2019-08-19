Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'This is not Marbella' - Noisy hotel party 'spoils' musical show and upsets residents

19 August, 2019 - 07:18
The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Helen Jackson

A community talent show was "spoilt" by a noisy event at a neighbouring hotel.

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen JacksonThe Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Crowds gathered on Sunday afternoon for the Gorleston Makes Music event at the town's bandstand, a Rotary-sponsored event which saw local acts give it their all on stage.

But spectators said the show was marred by loud music at a function hosted at the nearby Cliff Hotel, the club-style Kissed on the Roof Festival.

The hotel has apologised, saying it was unaware the community event was happening and that it would do all it could to make up for the oversight.

Helen Jackson was attending Gorleston Makes Music with friends and was up in arms at the disturbance.

Cliff Hotel, Gorleston. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodCliff Hotel, Gorleston. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"It is impinging on what is a lovely Sunday afternoon and the community are trying to enjoy themselves," she said.

"I am down here regularly, the hotel normally has live music on a Sunday afternoon, but this is like London disco volume. There are a lot of people who are very upset."

Ann Ralph is a member of the Great Yarmouth Wave Choir, who were due to be the last act to perform at Gorleston Makes Music.

"I think it is absolutely disgusting. We are a local event and this is for a local cause," she said.

You may also want to watch:

Great Yarmouth borough councillor Kerry Robinson-Payne was among several members of the public who went to the hotel to request the music be turned down.

"I come most years and this year has been absolutely atrocious," she said.

"It has really spoilt the event. I am so disappointed with [the hotel]."

Peter Fairhead said the loud music from the hotel function showed "total disrespect for the competition".

"Gorleston seafront is a beautiful place in the sunshine, but it is not Marbella and doesn't wish to become it. Over 300 angry people had to put up with this racket while trying to listen to exciting amateur music," he said.

Sue Tovey, who stopped to listen at the bandstand while walking along the seafront, said some people were unable to hear the acts due to the "extremely loud music" coming from the hotel.

Mandy Barfield likened the music from the hotel function to a rave and said she had spotted also guests making rude gestures and using "foul language" towards the crowd on the green.

Glenn Walker, operations director at the Cliff Hotel, said: "We at the Cliff Hotel were unaware of the music event happening down on the green, this being an oversight from ourselves that has caused upset to the local residents and those who attended.

"We would like to sincerely apologise for any upset we have caused. We will be reaching out to the organisers of the event to apologise personally.

"By no means did we mean for the event being held here at the hotel to cause issues for our neighbours and we will be doing all we can to make it up to our local community."

Kissed on the Roof came to blows with residents in Norwich in May over an event at the Rooftop Gardens.

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Unknown wall painting found at medieval church in Norfolk

Aerial shot of Waterden church where a wall painting has been uncovered during restoration work. Picture: Skyz the Limit Photography

Appeal after 74-year-old goes missing from village home

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to trace Roger Gibbard, 74, who has gone missing from his home in Brancaster. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘At night it’s lit up like a Christmas tree’ - Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish Norfolk home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. Pictures: David Bale

City buildings earmarked for demolition

The former Norfolk Training Services buildings at Norwich Livestock Market are set to be demolished by site owners Dacre Property as part of redevelopment plans. Picture: Google

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Unknown wall painting found at medieval church in Norfolk

Aerial shot of Waterden church where a wall painting has been uncovered during restoration work. Picture: Skyz the Limit Photography

Appeal after 74-year-old goes missing from village home

Norfolk Police are appealing for help to trace Roger Gibbard, 74, who has gone missing from his home in Brancaster. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘At night it’s lit up like a Christmas tree’ - Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish Norfolk home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. Pictures: David Bale

City buildings earmarked for demolition

The former Norfolk Training Services buildings at Norwich Livestock Market are set to be demolished by site owners Dacre Property as part of redevelopment plans. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Person escapes bungalow fire in early hours

Firefighters spent almost two hours tackling the blaze at a property in Watton early this morning (Monday, August 19). Photo: Google Streetview

Seven arrests following reports that City, Newcastle and Ipswich fans were involved in station clash

British Transport Police made seven arrests after the disturbance. Picture: Supplied

Bravery, vibrancy and Pukki fever – six things learned from Norwich City’s triumph over Newcastle

Emi Buendia, left, and Teemu Pukki celebrate Norwich City's victory over Newcastle Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Hat-trick hero confident he can keep scoring to help City defy their critics

Teemu Pukki became the first Norwich player to score a top-flight treble in almost 26 years Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists