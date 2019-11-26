Search

Advanced search

'Last year we fed over 4,000 people': Trust boosts Foodbank

PUBLISHED: 16:47 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 26 November 2019

Ben Parish, the Lowestoft Foodbank lead, receives a £10,000 cheque from Michael Cook, chairman of the Kirkley Poor's Land Trust, with other trustees. Picture: Mick Howes

Ben Parish, the Lowestoft Foodbank lead, receives a £10,000 cheque from Michael Cook, chairman of the Kirkley Poor's Land Trust, with other trustees. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

Deserving individuals and organisations, based within the boundary of the ancient ecclesiastical parish of Kirkley, have received a welcome boost.

Kirkley Poor's Land trustees and cheque recipients at the ceremony event in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick HowesKirkley Poor's Land trustees and cheque recipients at the ceremony event in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

A charitable trust provided an early festive treat as 14 groups and organisations - representing hundreds of people within Kirkley - benefited as grants totalling £35,000 were distributed by The Kirkley Poor's Land Estate this week.

Among them was Lowestoft Foodbank, who received the largest amount of £10,000 at a ceremony held at the Hotel Victoria.

The map of the Kirkley Poor's Land Estate area. Picture: The Kirkley Poor's Land TrustThe map of the Kirkley Poor's Land Estate area. Picture: The Kirkley Poor's Land Trust

Ben Parish, the Lowestoft Foodbank lead, said: "We are really grateful for the money that the Kirkley Poor's Land Estate has given us.

"Last year we fed over 4,000 people, both adults and children, in Lowestoft and the surrounding areas.

"Primarily this money will go towards paying the rent of our storage facility, where we both store food and pack it before taking it to the distribution centres.

"So that money will pay for a year's worth of rent which is brilliant."

Mr Parish, who is part of the leadership team at Lowestoft Community Church, added: "As a charity we run the Foodbank in partnership with six other churches and Christian charities across the town.

"Currently, coming up to Christmas, we are particularly short of UHT milk, long-life fruit juice and tinned meat.

"It would be wonderful if shoppers would buy some extra food then donate it to the Foodbank supermarket trolleys at Morrison's in Pakefield, ASDA, Tesco in Gunton and Co-op stores."

Michael Cook, chairman of The Kirkley Poor's Land Estate, said: "This is the first time we have brought recipients of grants together as in the past they have just been sent a cheque by post.

"As well as handing over the money the main purpose of the gathering was to let people know what the Kirkley Poor's Land Estate is all about and what they can offer. "We are in the wonderful position of having a sum of money to hand out to people and groups who are within our boundary and who meet the criteria of the Trust.

"Our boundary is the ancient ecclesiastical parish of Kirkley, which doesn't exactly match up with Kirkley today, and a map can be found on our website www.kirkleypoorslandestate.co.uk

Background

The Kirkley Poor's Land Estate is a charitable trust that has been in existence for almost 200 years but it was not until 1967, when people were given the right to buy their houses that the trust began to have funds to award grants.

Lucy Walker, clerk to the Trustees for Kirkley Poor's Land Estate, said: "In 1820 when the Poor Laws were operating there was an Act of Parliament that created and gave the Kirkley Poor's Land Estate some land.

"Some of the land was first used for a soup kitchen and school.

"Later, houses were built on some of this land. When the Leasehold Reform Act came along giving people the right to buy their houses, all these properties were sold and the funds received were invested.

"The money that the Trust has just distributed is the income received from that investment."

Applications are available from December 1 for a £25 grocery voucher for anyone receiving a state pension and living within the ancient ecclesiastical boundary of Kirkley. The voucher application form will be available from Windsor Art Gallery shop in London Road South, The Kirkley Mill Health Centre, Kirkley Florist in Carlton Road and Nicholsons Solicitors in Alexandra Road, Lowestoft.

Beneficiaries

The ceremony at the Hotel Victoria this week saw cheques totalling £35,000 handed out to 14 groups and organisations - which will go on to benefit hundreds of individuals within the district of Kirkley.

Those sharing the £35,000 cheques were: Lowestoft Talking Newspaper - Sound East; East Suffolk Cruse; East Suffolk Association for the Blind; Kirkley Friendship Group; Salvation Army (Lowestoft South); Disability Advice North East Suffolk; Lowestoft Club for the Elderly (Over 60+); Fishermen's Mission; Shopmobility; Bursaries for Kirkley students at Lowestoft Sixth Form College and East Coast College - Lowestoft Campus; The Liberty Project; The Leaving Care Team and Lowestoft Foodbank.

The Trustees of the Estate consider the applications for grants for the relief of need, hardship or distress from organisations, individuals or students operating within the ancient ecclesiastical parish of Kirkley. For further information contact the Clerk of the Trustees on 01502 514964 or email kirkleypoors@gmail.com

Most Read

Prime minister Boris Johnson to visit Norfolk today

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up his party's manifesto during its launch at Telford International Centre in Telford, West Midlands.

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Woman dragged along road as car crashes into home

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after reversing her car into a house in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton

Man and company due in court accused of cutting trees in conservation area

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Murderer yawns as he is found guilty of killing his flatmate

Peter Bruton. PIC: Facebook.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Signs up at closed Norwich pub reveal its new name

The new signs at the Strangers Tavern, formerly the Mash Tun. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Murderer yawns as he is found guilty of killing his flatmate

Peter Bruton. PIC: Facebook.

Woman dragged along road as car crashes into home

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after reversing her car into a house in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists