Man's body found in boating lake at park

The lake at Fen Park, Kirkley in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

A body has been recovered from a boating lake in a popular park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Fen Park in Kirkley, Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes Fen Park in Kirkley, Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Emergency services were called to Kirkley Fen Park, in Lowestoft, at 12.25pm on Tuesday, March 3, following reports of a body in the water.

Officers from Suffolk Police cordoned off the park while the body of a man was recovered.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "Police can confirm a body has been recovered from water in Lowestoft.

"Officers received a call at about 12.25pm to reports that a member of the public had spotted a man in water at Kirkley Fen Park.

Fen Park in Kirkley, Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes Fen Park in Kirkley, Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

"The death at this stage is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious."

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance service said: "Two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were sent to Fen Park, Southwell Road, Lowestoft shortly before 12.30pm today, following reports of a man in the water.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, the patient had died at the scene."

Emergency services have since left the scene, with the park reopening to the public.

In a statement on Facebook, a spokesperson for community group Fen Park Friends said: "We are aware of an incident within the park. The park is open now."