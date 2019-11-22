Search

Sinkhole opens in Lowestoft street

PUBLISHED: 16:22 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 22 November 2019

Kirkley Cliff Road, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps

Kirkley Cliff Road, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

A sinkhole has opened in a Lowestoft road this afternoon.

Work is underway to make a section of Kirkley Cliff Road safe while investigations into the cause continue.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Highways said: "Our teams are due to be on site this aternoon to temporarily make the road safe, following reports that a section of Kirkley Cliff Road has subsided.

"There would appear to be an underlying problem at this location, therefore, we need to investigate further beneath the road surface.

"As soon as we have the results of the investigation, we will arrange for a more permanent solution."

In June, a sinkhole caused chaos around Lowestoft after forcing the closure of part of the A47 near to the bascule bridge, with repair work to fix a damaged, unused section of pipework underground taking just under two weeks.

