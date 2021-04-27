100 news jobs to be created as care homes wins approval

Published: 10:50 AM April 27, 2021

A view of the planned care home off Hempstead Road in Holt. - Credit: Kingsley Healthcare / Planning and access statement

Plans for a new 66-bed care home on the outskirts of Holt have been given the green light.

North Norfolk District Council has granted approval to Lowestoft-based Kingsley Healthcare for the £12 million project, to be located north of Hempstead Road, opposite Sanders Coaches.

Eighty people will be employed full-time and 20 part-time after the care home is opened, which is expected to be by autumn next year.

The care home will be three storey high and set amid two acres (0.8 Hectares) of garden.

The plans won the backing of the town council, who said in in a letter to NNDC: "Councillors were particularly impressed with the well thought out design and the ability for the home to easily adapt itself to the residents needs, the outdoor areas on each floor were also a welcomed design feature.

"Councillors understand that the way the home operates will mean impact on traffic along Hempstead Road will be limited, given the majority of jobs are staggered shift work throughout the day and night.

"Councillors recognise how important it is for local residents when they are unable to care for themselves independently, to be able to stay close to family and friends. It will make adapting to their new life in the care home so much easier if they know they are still in their town and close to their families."

Muj Malik, Kingsley’s chief investment officer, said: “We have had a positive response from local stakeholders. It is important for us and our future residents that the home becomes a central part of the community.

"It has always been our ambition to bring the Kingsley brand to the affluent market town of Holt which embodies everything that is wonderful about north Norfolk. We are proud to be delivering a luxury home fitting for the community.

“The home will have easy access to the town centre by footpaths and cycleways and there is a handy bus service.”

The new jobs will range from senior managers, nurses and chefs to support workers, maintenance and housekeepers.

