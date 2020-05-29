Search

Care homes taking part in Facebook trial to keep residents in touch with families

PUBLISHED: 12:24 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 29 May 2020

97-year-old Moira Coulson, pictured, had been delighted to use the device for a teatime catch-up with her daughter Rosemary. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

A care home group is taking part in a Facebook trial to help its residents keep in contact with their families.

Kingsley Healthcare has been taking part in a national trial to test the use of Facebook’s Portal device in its homes.

NHSX, the digital arm of the health service, has partnered with the social media giant to role the trial out in care homes.

All of Kingsley’s homes around the country have been given the device so residents can keep in touch with their family during the coronavirus lockdown.

Maria Volentiru, manager of The Depperhaugh Nursing Home, in Hoxne, near Eye, said: “We have had to stop family visits to protect our residents during the coronavirus pandemic but that has been hard for everyone.

“We have been using iPads for video calls but the Facebook Portal has given us a valuable extra resource to enable residents to keep in touch with their relatives.”

