Care provider's initiative to beat loneliness at Christmas

An East Anglian care provider has launched a festive community initiative.

Lowestoft-based Kingsley Healthcare has unveiled Come Dine With Us - as it invites lonely pensioners into its care homes across East Anglia over the festive period.

For the third year running, all of the company's care homes will be opening their doors on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day for local pensioners to enjoy good company, festive food and entertainment.

Numbers will be strictly limited and people wanting to take up the free offer are asked to ring their local home in advance, which can be found via kingsleyhealthcare.co.uk

Kingsley's head of public relations, Stephen Pullinger, said: "The festive period can be a very lonely time for people if they are unable to share it with their family.

"That is especially the case for older people if they have lost their partners and are on their own.

"As well as reaching out to older people directly, we would also encourage local community groups, churches and health and social professionals to spread the word so deserving people hear about the opportunity.

"Kingsley Healthcare is a family-run business and we pride ourselves on being good neighbours and at the heart of the local community."