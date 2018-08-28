Search

Festive fun for all the family as care home hosts Christmas event

PUBLISHED: 15:58 19 November 2018

Residents make Christmas decorations and cards for the fair with activities co-ordinator Claire Garrod. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

Children will have the chance to meet Santa in his grotto as a care home hosts a Christmas fair.

Fun for all the family is promised as Lilac Lodge and Lavender Cottage care home on Gorleston Road in Oulton Broad hosts the free event on Saturday, December 1.

There will be a small gift for every child visiting the fair, which takes place from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

A variety of stalls – including craft gifts, bric-a-brac, name the bear and guess how many sweets in the jar – will be showcased, with festive carols being sung throughout the event by St Mark’s Church choir.

Zena Stotter, manager of the Kingsley Healthcare run home, said: “It’s important for our residents to feel they are still part of their local community so it’s great to invite people along to events like this.”

This week, residents have been busy making Christmas decorations and cards for the fair with activities co-ordinator Claire Garrod.

