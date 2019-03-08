Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Dancing up the dawn on May Day in King's Lynn

PUBLISHED: 11:10 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:22 30 April 2019

The King's Morris dancing up the dawn on May Day, in the middle of the Knights Hill roundabout in King's Lynn. Pictured are (L) Tony Bellars and Ian Stinton. Picture: Ian Burt

The King's Morris dancing up the dawn on May Day, in the middle of the Knights Hill roundabout in King's Lynn. Pictured are (L) Tony Bellars and Ian Stinton. Picture: Ian Burt

Morris dancers take to one of Norfolk’s highest spots to dance up the dawn on May Day.

The King's Morris dancing up the dawn on May Day, in the middle of the Knights's Hill roundabout in King's Lynn. Pictured is Ian Stinton. Picture: Ian BurtThe King's Morris dancing up the dawn on May Day, in the middle of the Knights's Hill roundabout in King's Lynn. Pictured is Ian Stinton. Picture: Ian Burt

The King's Morris will be performing on Knights Hill roundabout, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, as the sun rises tomorrow.

You may also want to watch:

They will later parade through the town centre blowing ox horns and carrying the May Day Garland.

After performing dances on the Saturday Market Place at 12-noon, the troupe will set off down the High Street with the garland.

After dancing the King's Morris parade through the streets of Lynn. Picture: Ian BurtAfter dancing the King's Morris parade through the streets of Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

The tradition dates back to the 19th Century, when children in the old fishing quarter of the town would make garlands decorated with flowers, with a doll seated in the middle, which they would carry through the town.

The King's Lynn Corporation banned garlands in 1835, on the grounds they were a public nuisance. The King's Morris revived the tradition in 1983.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man found dead in churchyard

Police were called to an incident on Frenze Road in Diss. Picture: Felicity Priehs

Anger after broken glass spread across roads in village

CCTV at Mulbarton village hall captured footage of two men throwing bottles into the air before walking towards Long Lane. Photo: Submitted

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘On the bawl city’ - baby is given name to help celebrate Norwich City

Maiko Tomii, left, with husband Shun (right) and baby Kiraku

Complaints flood in about online fitness firm set up by fraudster

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online fitness courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead in churchyard

Police were called to an incident on Frenze Road in Diss. Picture: Felicity Priehs

Public encouraged to join search for missing Holt police officer

Ady Porter. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

TV presenter promoted bust holiday parks firm as ‘no brainer’ investment

Melissa Porter promoting Dream Lodge. Photo: Dream Lodge Group

Cleeve threatens legal action after King’s Lynn play-off game is postponed

Stephen Cleeve, owner King's Lynn Town Picture: Ian Burt

BREAKING NEWS: King’s Lynn v Stratford is OFF

King's Lynn's play-off semi-final against Stratford is off Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists