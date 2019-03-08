Dancing up the dawn on May Day in King's Lynn

The King's Morris dancing up the dawn on May Day, in the middle of the Knights Hill roundabout in King's Lynn. Pictured are (L) Tony Bellars and Ian Stinton. Picture: Ian Burt

Morris dancers take to one of Norfolk’s highest spots to dance up the dawn on May Day.

The King's Morris will be performing on Knights Hill roundabout, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, as the sun rises tomorrow.

They will later parade through the town centre blowing ox horns and carrying the May Day Garland.

After performing dances on the Saturday Market Place at 12-noon, the troupe will set off down the High Street with the garland.

The tradition dates back to the 19th Century, when children in the old fishing quarter of the town would make garlands decorated with flowers, with a doll seated in the middle, which they would carry through the town.

The King's Lynn Corporation banned garlands in 1835, on the grounds they were a public nuisance. The King's Morris revived the tradition in 1983.