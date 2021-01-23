Dedicated young carer recognised as Norwich City's community hero

Published: 2:50 PM January 23, 2021

A Norfolk teenager who has cared for three relatives in her family has been recognised as a community hero.

Molly Brown, from King's Lynn, has been a young carer for most of her life, supporting her mum Sarah to look after her dad Robert, 67, grandad Eric, 89 and until his death last May her great uncle Don.

Molly Brown, is a young carer that helps looks after her dad and granddad. - Credit: Molly Brown

Her selflessness has been recognised by Norwich City Football Club, who made her their community hero when they took on Bristol City on Wednesday.

It was a boost to the 18-year-old, who is currently self isolating in her room after testing positive for coronavirus.

She said: "Being a young carer is the most important thing in my life.

You may also want to watch:

“I love looking after my dad, it means giving him the best life I can. I remind my dad to take his tablets, support him whilst walking, helping him go to bed, and to put his compression stockings on.

“These are just a few of the jobs I do to help my dad. I also look after my grandad as he is frail. I do this all because I love to support my family in every way I can. I also cared for my uncle whilst he had COVID-19.”

In addition to helping her mum, Miss Brown looks after her granddad Eric, as well as balancing college, and two jobs.

She said the pandemic has been challenging, especially when her great-uncle Don Fisher contracted coronavirus. To ensure her granddad did not catch the virus, she swapped houses with him to care for her great-uncle.

Molly Brown, cared for her great-uncle Don Fisher after he contracted Covid-19. - Credit: Molly Brown

Mr Fisher, 86, was discharged from hospital on May 28 2020, after suffering ongoing effects caused by the Covid.

Molly said; "My granddad has COPD so there was no chance of him being in the house so I booted him out of his house to live with mum and dad and stayed there.

"My great-uncle, he had a lot of complications after Covid and it turned into pneumonia. He was really really poorly.

"Looking after Don that was the biggest challenge, I couldn't do anything to ease what he was going through. He was very delirious, they never talk about that after Covid, about the delirium. He thought I was my mum the whole time I was there. He would have lucid moments and hold my hand.

"I just hope my dad, my granddad and my family can remain in the health they are."

Molly Brown, 18, helps care for her dad Robert. - Credit: Molly Brown

Molly Brown, 18, helps care for her dad Robert and her grandad Eric. - Credit: Molly Brown

Miss Brown is supported by Caring Together and is a member of Norfolk Young Carers Forum. The charity nominated Miss Brown to be a community hero through Foster Solicitors.

Eloise Riches-Birt, carer awareness and voice co-ordinator from Caring Together, said: “Molly shows huge dedication to her family, including through her caring role.

“The role of carers in our communities is often unseen, people like Molly do what they do out of love, with very few other people being aware of how much they are doing to help others.

"We do not think Molly realises the truly amazing contribution she makes each and every day, but it is something that she should be very proud of."