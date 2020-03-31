Woman’s body found in river
PUBLISHED: 17:36 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:36 31 March 2020
Archant
The body of a woman has been found in a river in King’s Lynn.
Emergency services were called to the riverbank of the River Ouse off Clockcase Lane, Clenchwarton, at around 10.40am.
From there, the focus of the operation moved to South Quay, on the Lynn side of the river, near the magistrates’ courts and Marriott’s Warehouse.
Police later confirmed they recovered the body of a woman.
A statement from Norfolk Police said: “Officers in King’s Lynn were called at 10.39am this morning to a concern for safety and recovered the body of a woman.
“Police are treating the death as unexplained and making enquiries around identification.
“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the cause of death.”
