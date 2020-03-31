Woman’s body found in river

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard are dealing with an incident in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

The body of a woman has been found in a river in King’s Lynn.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police, fire, ambulance and coastguard on the scene of the incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Police, fire, ambulance and coastguard on the scene of the incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Emergency services were called to the riverbank of the River Ouse off Clockcase Lane, Clenchwarton, at around 10.40am.

From there, the focus of the operation moved to South Quay, on the Lynn side of the river, near the magistrates’ courts and Marriott’s Warehouse.

MORE - Major incident closes King’s Lynn waterfront

Police later confirmed they recovered the body of a woman.

A statement from Norfolk Police said: “Officers in King’s Lynn were called at 10.39am this morning to a concern for safety and recovered the body of a woman.

Police have sealed off South Quay in King's Lynn as they deal with what appears to be a major incident involving all emergency services Picure: Chris Bishop Police have sealed off South Quay in King's Lynn as they deal with what appears to be a major incident involving all emergency services Picure: Chris Bishop

“Police are treating the death as unexplained and making enquiries around identification.

“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the cause of death.”