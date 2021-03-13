King's Lynn Pride 2021 to be held online

Published: 4:38 PM March 13, 2021

A town’s 2021 Pride festival will be held online, as organisers say the welfare and safety of the community is “paramount”.

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride have made the decision not to hold a face-to-face event and will continue with an online celebration.

A committee spokesman said: “While we all wanted, once again, to host a face-to-face event to enable us to really celebrate the LGBT+ community and achievements, we had to take the welfare and safety of our community into account, which is paramount to us.

“So, for 2021 Pride King’s Lynn will be a celebration of all that’s diverse and wonderful, in your own back garden or other safe open space.

“We will again be streaming artists, speakers and other contributions live, online and we need to see what you’re up to.

You may also want to watch:

“We will again offer a prize for the celebration which most reflects the aims, values and totally ‘rainbowtastic’ being that is King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Pride.

“Get your rainbow glitter thinking hats on because we know that this year there’ll be lots of you taking part."

For more information contact press officer, Jo Rust, jo4nn3rust@hotmail.co.uk.