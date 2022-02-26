Town's emotional vigil in solidarity with Ukraine

Tanya Mikulova made an emotional tribute to her native Ukrainian as King's Lynn Town Hall was li up in the country's national colours - Credit: Ian Burt

A town is lighting up its historic landmarks in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

King’s Lynn Town Hall was lit in blue and yellow on Friday night. The Alive Corn Exchange, Custom House and Greyfriars Tower will continue to be lit up until Friday, March 4

Rev Canon Dr Mark Dimond, team rector of King’s Lynn Minster, led a vigil outside King's Lynn Town Hall, which was lit up in the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine.

The vigil outside Lynn Town Hall for the people of Ukraine - Credit: Ian Burt

Tanya Mikulova, who works at a school in Lynn, laid the first flowers for her native Ukraine.

West Norfolk council leader Stuart Dark said: “In 2014, I was in Ukraine with regard to the shooting down of civilian flight MH17 by a Russian made and controlled anti-aircraft missile. A year that also saw the illegal annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

“I am personally sickened to the core that this sovereign state and the proud welcoming people I got to know, so European in culture, outlook and aspirations have once more become the victim of unprovoked, unjustifiable and extreme military aggression from a neighbouring regime that is ignoring international law and all diplomatic norms.

Flowers were laid at the base of the sculpture called 'Refugee" - Credit: Ian Burt

“In these dark days for Ukraine, democracy and the world it’s right for us to send this message of solidarity and support to Ukrainians everywhere and to the Russian regime and Mr Putin to stop this humanitarian and military crisis of their sole making escalating.”

West Norfolk mayor Harry Humphrey, said: “This Russian, unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine is an abhorrent act, based on blatant lies, which must be condemned, and which goes against international law and civilised behaviour.

“All members of this council join people in our borough, country and across the civilised world, in pledging support to Ukraine and condemning this act of war against a free and independent country by a deranged dictator and his cronies.”

The colours of the Ukrainian flag were projected onto Lynn's Town Hall - Credit: Ian Burt

Charles Joyce, leader of the Labour group on the council, said: “The lessons of history have not been learnt. Wherever there is an aggressor he will be resisted."

Sandra Squire, deputy leader of the Independents, said: “If history is not to repeat itself, Putin needs to bring this evil conflict to an end and leave the Ukraine people to once again steer their own course."