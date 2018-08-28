‘Distinct lack of food safety management’ at King’s Lynn Town FC ground

The Walks Stadium, Tennyson Road, King's Lynn. Home of King's Lynn Town Football Club. Archant © 2011

A football club has been warned it could face prosecution for food hygiene offences if it does not clean up its kitchens.

Food hygiene inspectors visited King’s Lynn Town Football Club in November.

They gave catering at club ground The Walks, on Tennyson Avenue, a ‘zero’ rating.

Their report, seen by edp24, said: “The BBQ cooking area was covered with blackened debris and grease and was not protected from contamination from pests. The gas control knobs were also very dirty.”

The inspector said chopping boards were mouldy and were being stored stacked on top of one another.

Their report adds: “In the freezers in the kitchen, packets of bread rolls were sitting in direct contact with raw beef burgers and raw beef burger packaging. This is a potential risk of cross contamination.”

The club was told to discard a rusty panini toaster and damaged microwave and provide a means of hygienically drying hands by the wash basins.

It adds: “The wash basin at the cafe end of the stand was not plumbed in.”

The report says there was “a distinct lack of food safety management with major issues not being identified or addressed”.

It adds the club should draw up a written food safety management plan, which must be kept on site where all staff should be made aware of it.

It also says that a gap between a wall and the kitchen floor needs to be filled, to prevent dirt accumulating and a hole in a wall beneath a canopy plugged to prevent pests from entering the building.

The club was told that most of the areas for improvement were legal requirements, which needed to be rectified immediately.

A letter to club chairman Stephen Cleeve, the inspector warns: “Please note that if a significant improvement is not seen, I will be looking to take further enforcement action, such as prosecution for food safety offences.” Mr Cleeve has not yet responded to requests for comment.