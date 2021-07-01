Why a successful Linnets equals a successful Kings Lynn

Published: 5:30 AM July 1, 2021

The boys in blue and gold promote King's Lynn both on and off the pitch - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town will be flying the blue and gold flag in all four corners of the country next season.

The Linnets will be staying in the Vanarama National League, pitting their players against the likes of Torquay, Yeovil and Chesterfield.

Under chairman Stephen Cleeve and manager Ian Culverhouse, the team reached their highest-ever position in the footballing pyramid when they were promoted to the fifth tier of the game, one division below the Football League in June 2020.

While the action on the pitch is usually the main focus of attention, the football club helps the town score wider goals both home and away.

Visiting fans will help boost trade in Lynn when they are allowed to return to The Walks in numbers next season.

They will go away having sampled the town's hospitality, while those who stay over may well take time to explore and see what else Lynn has to offer.

While the squad may be valued at a little over £1m, its value when it comes to promoting the town whose name is emblazoned on players' shirts is far greater than the simple sum of transfer fees.

When Daniel Farke's Premier League Canaries pitch up to take on the Linnets in a pre-season friendly on Friday, July 16, they may ponder how footballing fortunes have changed and marvel at Lynn's long sporting heritage.

At one point, Lynn could claim to be the centre of the beautiful game in Norfolk. The Norfolk Football Association was formed in a pub on Chapel Street in 1881.

Before Norwich turned professional in 1905, Lynn were regarded as the strongest side in the county and the town even had it The Lynn Football Star, its own football newspaper.

Lynn's colours of old gold and royal blue date back to March 1923. Around that time, the team were known as The Shrimpers. Football has been played at The Walks, helping to put Lynn on the map, since the 1870s.







