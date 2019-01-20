Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

King’s Lynn Town FC chairman Stephen Cleeve says improvements have been made to catering at The Walks

20 January, 2019 - 15:43
Stephen Cleeve, Chairman of King's Lynn Town Football Club. Picture: Ian Burt

Stephen Cleeve, Chairman of King's Lynn Town Football Club. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

A football club chairman has hit back at its zero food hygiene rating, saying improvements have already been made.

The Walks Stadium, King's Lynn, which was given a zero food hygiene rating Picture: Ian BurtThe Walks Stadium, King's Lynn, which was given a zero food hygiene rating Picture: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Town FC was warned to clean up its kitchens after inspectors from West Norfolk council visited its ground The Walks in November.

Their report says there was “a distinct lack of food safety management with major issues not being identified or addressed”.

Chairman Stephen Cleeve did not return calls asking him for the club’s side of the story when the EDP reported the inspection rating.

Now Mr Cleeve has told fans work was carried out within seven days of the inspection.

In his programme notes for Saturday’s game against Barwell, which the team won 3-2, he wrote: “We have a good relationship with the council and their hygiene department and they visited the club some months ago and spoke with the head chef.

“They gave us a list of recommendations which I told the chef to action straight away, he did not action them.”

Mr Cleeve adds he should have checked the work had been done but “sometimes there are not enough hours in the day to do everything”.

He adds he then made an appointment with a hygiene officer who was “first class” and wrote down a list of what needed doing.

“There was an old sandwich toaster which she wanted throwing away, he adds. “It was not bought by me and has never been used by anyone at the club since I took over, I duly threw it away.

“The microwave had a tiny crack in it, so I have thrown that away as well and replaced it with a new machine.”

Mr Cleeve said chopping boards at the ground have been thrown out and replaced with new ones.

“I also bought several other items of kitchen equipment,” he says. “This work was carried out within seven days of the inspection.”

Mr Cleeve said the barbecue, which was described in the inspector’s report as “covered with blackened debris and grease” is always fully cleaned when the chef arrives on a Saturday.

He added: “We have never had one instance of food poisoning at the club or at the George so we clearly do clean it.”

Mr Cleeve adds the barbecue is now covered between games.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Passenger’s fingers severed in crash

The passenger of a crash, in which the car overturned, suffered severed fingers. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk mum-of-two injured in Philip crash has ‘no idea if he’s sorry at all’

The Duke of Edinburgh at West Newton Church. Picture: Ian Burt

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norwich City demand answers from the EFL over Marcelo Bielsa ‘spy-gate’ controversy at Leeds United

Leeds' chief Marcelo Bielsa admitted his club had spied on Championship rivals Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Coldest night in the region since Beast from the East as temperatures plummet to -7C

Norfolk felt the coldest night since Beast from the East on Saturday. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich mum launches campaign to make sending explicit images illegal

Natasha Harpley, 39, has launched a petition to make it illegal to send unsolicited explicit photos. Photos: NATASHA HARPLEY/CHANGE.ORG

REVEALED: 45pc rise in costs and the impact of livestock theft on region

The country's biggest rural insurer has warned of the spiralling cost of livestock theft. Pictured, sheep at a farm at Shropham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Why battle of the giants was a compelling sideshow to the main event

Action from King's Lynn Town's home win over Barwell Picture: Tony Thrussell

Passenger’s fingers severed in crash

The passenger of a crash, in which the car overturned, suffered severed fingers. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists