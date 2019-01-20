King’s Lynn Town FC chairman Stephen Cleeve says improvements have been made to catering at The Walks

Stephen Cleeve, Chairman of King's Lynn Town Football Club.

A football club chairman has hit back at its zero food hygiene rating, saying improvements have already been made.

The Walks Stadium, King's Lynn, which was given a zero food hygiene rating

King’s Lynn Town FC was warned to clean up its kitchens after inspectors from West Norfolk council visited its ground The Walks in November.

Their report says there was “a distinct lack of food safety management with major issues not being identified or addressed”.

Chairman Stephen Cleeve did not return calls asking him for the club’s side of the story when the EDP reported the inspection rating.

Now Mr Cleeve has told fans work was carried out within seven days of the inspection.

In his programme notes for Saturday’s game against Barwell, which the team won 3-2, he wrote: “We have a good relationship with the council and their hygiene department and they visited the club some months ago and spoke with the head chef.

“They gave us a list of recommendations which I told the chef to action straight away, he did not action them.”

Mr Cleeve adds he should have checked the work had been done but “sometimes there are not enough hours in the day to do everything”.

He adds he then made an appointment with a hygiene officer who was “first class” and wrote down a list of what needed doing.

“There was an old sandwich toaster which she wanted throwing away, he adds. “It was not bought by me and has never been used by anyone at the club since I took over, I duly threw it away.

“The microwave had a tiny crack in it, so I have thrown that away as well and replaced it with a new machine.”

Mr Cleeve said chopping boards at the ground have been thrown out and replaced with new ones.

“I also bought several other items of kitchen equipment,” he says. “This work was carried out within seven days of the inspection.”

Mr Cleeve said the barbecue, which was described in the inspector’s report as “covered with blackened debris and grease” is always fully cleaned when the chef arrives on a Saturday.

He added: “We have never had one instance of food poisoning at the club or at the George so we clearly do clean it.”

Mr Cleeve adds the barbecue is now covered between games.