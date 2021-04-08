Shakespeare-themed football will help club and festival
- Credit: IAN BURT
An ongoing sponsorship between King's Lynn Town FC and the Shakespeare Festival aims to attract different audiences to show support for the town's historical artefact.
The King's Lynn Shakespeare Festival Theatre Company sponsorship investment, which has been ongoing since the beginning of the current season, hopes football fans will be inspired to learn more about the Shakespeare Festival.
The festival will be the match-day sponsor for the home game between King's Lynn Town and Chesterfield at The Walks on Saturday, April 10.
The sponsorship arrangement also involves a permanent festival advertising hoarding at the football pitch, on match-day shirts of the youth teams, the ladies team and the Under 21s.
Andrew Jarvis, the festival's artistic director, said the reason for this deal was to also raise awareness of the importance of the Guildhall in King's Lynn as a unique historical artefact and festival among "ordinary working people" not just the middle classes - hoping it will encourage people through their doors to hear and listen against all "current cultural influences."
You may also want to watch:
He said: "That is the audience that I want for the festival - the same people who go to football matches.
"I would love that football crowd at The Walks (KLFC's ground) to be the very ones whom I can enable to see that Shakespeare is something that they can enjoy as well as participants in a similar kind of storytelling to football."
Most Read
- 1 Couple put up for sale £1.1m barn they saved from demolition
- 2 Rare chance to visit famous walled gardens for only second time ever
- 3 Tributes paid to popular Avenue Middle School head who taught thousands of Norwich children
- 4 Revealed: The 77 areas of Norfolk with almost no new Covid cases
- 5 Bid for 240 new homes, Lidl store and 60-bed housing with care scheme
- 6 Robert Fleck among those to pay tribute to Norwich man with 'heart of gold'
- 7 Man fined for not wearing face mask in BP Garage
- 8 Photographer's breathtaking image of Norfolk coast scoops top prize
- 9 Woman dies after fall from multi-storey car park
- 10 Prison officer 'traumatised' after man throws toilet bucket over her
Mr Jarvis added: "The club have been most generous in offering their reciprocal support to the festival and the Guildhall, promising to bring several staff and players along to any events held there.
"I shall certainly be focusing on their involvement at the 2022 Shakespeare Festival."
He said both parties were equally excited about the "unusual nature" of the arrangement, with Mark Hearle and Stephen Cleeve describing it as being "so different from the norm."
A similar arrangement with Chesterfield Football Club has been set up, with a Shakespeare Festival hoarding on display at the club's football ground. It will also be the match-day sponsor for the return fixture between the two clubs on May 11.
The King's Lynn Shakespeare Festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic but organisers plan to make a bigger return in 2022.