Take a look back at King's Lynn in the '90s

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 6:00 AM August 27, 2021   
A police officer outside Woolworths in King's Lynn. Pictured in March 1994.

A police officer outside Woolworths in King's Lynn. Pictured in March 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

If you shopped in King's Lynn in the 1990s, it was a very different place. 

Boxing Day and New Year's Day saw crowds queueing in the cold for the sales at Next. 

Bargain hunters queue outside Next in King's Lynn High Street. Pictured December 1995.

Bargain hunters queue outside Nesxt in King's Lynn High Street. Pictured December 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

And all year round, there was always Woolies for everything from the latest LP to children's clothes - not to mention the legendary Pic n' Mix. 

The face of town has been transformed since then. For throughout the '80s and '90s, shoppers browsed for bargains in the Vancouver Centre. 

King's Lynn didjeridu player Jim Wafer entertains shoppers in the town centre. Pictured January 1992.

King's Lynn didjeridu player Jim Wafer entertains shoppers in the town centre before. Pictured January 1992. - Credit: Archant Library

By the early 2000s, plans were well in hand to knock it down and replace it with the Vancouver Quarter, a more modern shopping centre, with larger shops. 

With it also went the famous Spiral Car Park and the Wimpy with a pyramid roof. 

New Conduit Street in Lynn, showing the old Wimpy with the famous roof which was knocked down to make way for the Vancouver Quarter. 

Kings Lynn Christmas shoppers. Pictured December 1984.

Kings Lynn Christmas shoppers. Pictured December 1984. - Credit: Archant Library

New Conduit Street Wimpy towers over the town.

King's Lynn pictured at 1989. - Credit: Archant

Visitors, the Davies family from Kent, find the new King's Lynn town centre signs very helpful. Pictured July 1991.

A family visiting King's Lynn town centre in July 1991. - Credit: Archant Library

Morris dancers entertain shoppers in King's Lynn town centre in June 1990.

Morris dancers entertain shoppers in King's Lynn town centre in June 1990. - Credit: Archant Library

King's Lynn. Pictured in January 1995.

King's Lynn. Pictured in January 1995. - Credit: Archant Library

Shoppers ply the waters back from King's Lynn on the West Lynn ferry. Pictured in November 1994.

Shoppers ply the waters back from King's Lynn on the West Lynn ferry. Pictured in November 1994. - Credit: Archant Library

West Lynn Ferry. Pictured in December 1991.

West Lynn Ferry. Pictured in December 1991. - Credit: Archant Library

Students Gary Ward and Carl Large beside the Purfleet in King's Lynn. Pictured September 1991.

Students Gary Ward and Carl Large beside the Purfleet in King's Lynn. Pictured September1991. - Credit: Archant Library

Comedian Stephen Fry signs autographs at Norfolk College of Arts and Technology. Pictured in May 1990.

Comedian Stephen Fry signs autographs at Norfolk College of Arts and Technology. Pictured in May 1990. - Credit: Archant Library

Students Tracey Archer and Angela Street show youngsters at St James' Park Nursery School the mural they painted. Pictured in May 1993.

Students Tracey Archer and Angela Street show youngsters at St James' Park Nursery School the mural they painted. Pictured in May 1993. - Credit: Archant Library


Sixth formers outside King Edwardd VII High School, King's Lynn. Pictured August 1995.

Sixth formers outside King Edwardd VII High School, King's Lynn. Pictured August 1995. - Credit: Archant

Recorder players from Gaywood Park High School, King's Lynn. Pictured June 1990.

Recorder players from Gaywood Park High School, King's Lynn. Pictured June 1990. - Credit: Archant



