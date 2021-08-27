Take a look back at King's Lynn in the '90s
- Credit: Archant Library
If you shopped in King's Lynn in the 1990s, it was a very different place.
Boxing Day and New Year's Day saw crowds queueing in the cold for the sales at Next.
And all year round, there was always Woolies for everything from the latest LP to children's clothes - not to mention the legendary Pic n' Mix.
The face of town has been transformed since then. For throughout the '80s and '90s, shoppers browsed for bargains in the Vancouver Centre.
By the early 2000s, plans were well in hand to knock it down and replace it with the Vancouver Quarter, a more modern shopping centre, with larger shops.

With it also went the famous Spiral Car Park and the Wimpy with a pyramid roof.
This is New Conduit Street in Lynn, showing the old Wimpy with the famous roof which was knocked down to make way for the Vancouver Quarter.
