Search

Advanced search

‘Biggest game changer in a generation’ - campaigners hail £100m rail plan

PUBLISHED: 06:30 03 July 2020

Plans to reintroduce rail travel between King's Lynn and Hunstanton have been hailed by county councillor Andrew Jamieson as the biggest game changer in a generation. Picture: Archant/Norfolk County Council

Plans to reintroduce rail travel between King's Lynn and Hunstanton have been hailed by county councillor Andrew Jamieson as the biggest game changer in a generation. Picture: Archant/Norfolk County Council

Archant/Norfolk County Council

The potential reintroduction of rail services between two Norfolk towns has been hailed by campaigners as the “biggest game changer in a generation”.

Plans to reintroduce rail travel between King's Lynn and Hunstanton have been submitted to the Department for Transport. Picture: Chris BishopPlans to reintroduce rail travel between King's Lynn and Hunstanton have been submitted to the Department for Transport. Picture: Chris Bishop

A bid to reopen the railway from King’s Lynn to Hunstanton took a significant step forward this week with its inclusion in a national shortlist of restoration schemes.

Fifty bidders across England and Wales have applied to the Department for Transport for a slice of the Restoring Your Railway Fund, aimed at advancing proposals to build or reintroduce lines and stations.

Lynn to Hunstanton is one of two East Anglian submissions in the running, with the other - a proposal to regenerate the Wymondham to Dereham line - also in Norfolk.

Howard Johnston, a member King’s Lynn to Hunstanton Rail Group, says the project would come as significant benefit to the west Norfolk economy. Picture: Courtesy of Howard JohnstonHoward Johnston, a member King’s Lynn to Hunstanton Rail Group, says the project would come as significant benefit to the west Norfolk economy. Picture: Courtesy of Howard Johnston

Leading the charge in west Norfolk is the King’s Lynn to Hunstanton Rail Group, whose campaigning brought Norfolk County Council and MP James Wild on board with the project - which could cost £100m.

Their case highlights the easing of traffic congestion on the A149 and improved access to Cambridge and London as key benefits.

You may also want to watch:

Howard Johnston, advisor to the group, said: “Boris Johnson has said he wants to equalise the economies of isolated areas such as west Norfolk, and this ticks all his boxes.

“People have always said the railway can never come back, but we hope to overcome the misconceptions when we approach local councils to brief them on the latest developments.

“Our report has four options for where new track can go, so this does not mean using the old alignment where so many buildings have sprung up over the last 51 years.”

The railway line from King's Lynn to Hunstanton could be restored. Picture: ArchantThe railway line from King's Lynn to Hunstanton could be restored. Picture: Archant

Many of the submitted bids are focused on bringing back facilities closed during the Beeching cuts of 1963, which saw Britains’s railway network dramatically reduced.

The Lynn to Hunstanton line, which helped the seaside resort become a booming tourist destination, escaped the Beeching cull, but it was closed in 1969.

Andrew Jamieson, county councillor for Hunstanton, hailed the project as “something that will completely turn the local economy round with access to jobs, retaining our young people, increasing tourism, and getting to hospitals faster and easier.”

James Wild, Conservative MP for North West Norfolk, has been working on the project to restore the railway from King's Lynn to Hunstanton. Picture: ArchantJames Wild, Conservative MP for North West Norfolk, has been working on the project to restore the railway from King's Lynn to Hunstanton. Picture: Archant

He added: “Opening up the employment market in Cambridge, and maybe London, will one be the biggest game changers in our area in a generation.”

An announcement on successful projects is expected later this summer.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Just 12 new positive tests as coronavirus rate in Norfolk plummets

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

£1.3m designer home with unbelievable views goes up for sale in Norwich suburb

This four-bedroom home at Hilly Plantation on the edge of Norwich is on the market for �1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys

Life sentence for attack by 22-year-old with strangulation obsession

Daniel Howes kept a list of women he intended to strangle, including his probation officer, previous solicitor, his aunt and mother Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Pub owner slams ‘disastrous’ decision to reopen as he prepares for ‘whole new experience’

Stanford Arms, Lowestoft. Owners David and Samantha Burd. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pub owner slams ‘disastrous’ decision to reopen as he prepares for ‘whole new experience’

Stanford Arms, Lowestoft. Owners David and Samantha Burd. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Forum in Norwich to reopen to the public

The Forum completely empty during coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Brittany Woodman

Tettey calls for Canaries players to stop feeling sorry for themselves

Alex Tettey had to cover for injuries in defence during Norwich City's midweek defeat at Arsenal Picture: Focus Images

Seaside town set to welcome visitors again as lockdown eases

Colleen Roper, whose family has run Rainbow Park Amusements at Hunstanton for 50 years Picture: Chris Bishop

Tributes paid to village’s ‘kind and inspiring’ former headteacher

Former Hethersett headteacher Vivien Horobin, pictured with children in July 2000. Picture: Adrian Judd