Norfolk beaches inspire teacher’s acclaimed art

Teacher Lee Eveson, whose abstract art is inspired by Norfolk's beaches Picture: Submitted Archant

An art teacher is making waves in the international art world with his abstract painting using west Norfolk’s beautiful beaches for inspiration.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lee Eveson's works are inspired by Norfolk beaches Picture: Lee Eveson Lee Eveson's works are inspired by Norfolk beaches Picture: Lee Eveson

Lee Eveson , who leads the art and photography department at Springwood High School in King’s Lynn, has made it through to the final stages of a major competition which is open to both amateur and professional artists around the world.

He is down to the final 35 of 2,000 artists who took part in the Visual Art Open contest which offers finalists the chance to win a cash prize and a solo show.

The final placings will be revealed later this autumn and Mr Eveson puts his success down to working at the school.

“I owe a lot of my success to working at Springwood, it is such a vibrant and amazing school,” he said. “My work is based on the landscapes of Norfolk, especially the beach where I spend a lot of time.

Lee Eveson's works are inspired by Norfolk beaches Picture: Lee Eveson Lee Eveson's works are inspired by Norfolk beaches Picture: Lee Eveson

“I have a passion for urban and abstract art and my work is a fusion of both. Many of the paintings are over 50 layers and take about 40 hours each to produce.”

His painting name, Eves, was given to him by a group of students six years ago and it has stuck with him.

Having completed his art degree at both Nottingham Trent and De Montfort universities, Mr Eveson went on to study for his masters at Coventry School of Art and has been at Springwood for eight years as head of department.

It is the first time he has entered the contest which will announce its finalists in early October ahead of an exhibition at the Chester Arts Fair.

Lee Eveson's works are inspired by Norfolk beaches Picture: Lee Eveson Lee Eveson's works are inspired by Norfolk beaches Picture: Lee Eveson

Mr Eveson is inspired by the late American graffiti neo-expressionist artist Jean-Michel Basquiat who started his career as a street artist before his death in 1988 at the age of 27.

“I have always loved the energy in his work and it is sad to see the topics that he covered in the 80s are still prevalent in society today,” he said. “I was lucky enough to see his work at the Guggenheim in New York City on a school trip last year.”

Mr Eveson’s favourite beach is Brancaster, which he describes as “quite possibly the most beautiful spot in Norfolk”.

Mr Eveson’s work will also feature in the West Acre Gallery until September 24 when his own range of cards will be available. He is also working on a website to showcase his art and it can also be seen on Instagram at eves.eveson.