Mystery over street rangers' departure

PUBLISHED: 10:03 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 28 October 2019

A street ranger on patrol in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

A street ranger on patrol in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Mystery surrounds the departure of a town's street rangers.

Discover King's Lynn, the town's business improvement distrct (BID), today confirmed Dave Rayner and Kieran White had both left its employ.

But it declined to reveal why the pair, who worked shifts patrolling the town centre, had gone.

The twin posts were created by the BID to help deal with low-level antisocial behaviour such as cycling on pavements and other issues such as shoplifting.

Rangers, in their distinctive red uniforms, have been a visibile presence in the town centre since April.

But two weeks ago, a posting on social media was taken up by news websites, which claimed the rangers' stab proof vests gave Lynn a rough image.

King's Lynn bid manager Vicky Etheridge described them as "an asset to the town". Rangers in other towns and cities sport similar attire.

Today Ms Etheridge said the BID would shortly be recruiting two replacement rangers.

