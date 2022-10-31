121-year-old show in doubt amid 'urgent' search for music director

A Norfolk drama group which has been running annual shows since 1901 has started an "urgent" hunt for a music director to keep next year's performance running.

King's Lynn Operatic and Dramatic Society (KLODS) is due to perform Sister Act at the town's Guildhall of St George, but now the show is in doubt after its original music director had to pull out "unexpectedly" due to personal reasons.

The group is searching for someone to join them for one night a week and for a number of Sundays to teach the cast vocal skills.

Director Josh Chilvers said: "Due to a change in personal circumstances, the planned and in-place musical director has had to pull out unexpectedly.

"So we are now looking for a talented person who can teach harmonies and vocal skills to the cast from the beginning of December."

The play is due to run from Wednesday, March 29 to Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Group chairman David Nash added: "It's the first time in living memory that KLODS has found itself in this predicament, and we are only 121 years old."

Anyone interested in the role should contact KLODS on 07786 548481 or via its Facebook page.







