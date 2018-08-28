As more shops close, what can be done to save a High Street?

Next, in King's Lynn High Street, which is closing Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Don’t write us off yet - we can still offer you things you cannot get online.

Peacocks in King's Lynn, which is holding a closing down sale Picture: Chris Bishop Peacocks in King's Lynn, which is holding a closing down sale Picture: Chris Bishop

That’s the message from a Norfolk retail boss as the county’s high streets battle a triple whammy of competition from online, rising rates and falling footfall.

This weekend the perfect storm’s latest victim, Next on King’s Lynn’s High Street, closes its doors for the last time. The branch is the latest in a number of closures in the town.

Abbie Panks, manager of the town’s Vancouver Quarter shopping centre, said: “It’s always disappointing when any store closes and 2018 has been the most challenging year for retail that I have seen in the past seven years, but we must keep in context that this is a national picture and not just specific to King’s Lynn. If a national chain closes all its stores there is very little that can be done to stop that at ground level unfortunately.

“Do not write off town centres, the strength of a town centre is that it can offer things that you cannot get online. Online shopping does not create an experience of note, it does not offer the option to touch and feel a product, there is no social interaction and it does not bring money into your town.

“Stepping away from a computer and heading into your local town can have a far greater impact. With a trip to the cinema for example you could have arrived by public transport, enjoyed an early evening meal or drinks in town, or shared a coffee with friends and bought snacks at a local shop – the simple trip to the cinema now becomes something else, it becomes a spoke in the wheel of the local economy, your simple trip to the cinema has benefitted not one, but many local businesses, not only that, but the money spent in the town is more likely to stay in the town.”

Facebook users reacting to our report of the Next closure cited high parking charges and lack of boutique shops among the reasons they shopped elsewhere.

Judith Collingham told fellow West Norfolk councillors that the town needed to up its game when they met on Tuesday night to discuss tourism.

“We need to think of the leisure shopper and to give people a more pleasant shopping experience with a mix of varied shops and our history,” she said afterwards.

The Costa coffee shop in the Vancouver Quarter, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt The Costa coffee shop in the Vancouver Quarter, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

“We also need to challenge the internet shopper by having more personal shops in the town and present them in a more dynamic and pleasant looking way.”